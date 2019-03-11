Give the gift of the outdoors: REI Co-op revamps its registry experience to offer non-traditional gifts for a new generation of customers

"As more and more people are prioritizing experiences, our goal is to make it easy for people to register for gifts that can get them outside," says Curtis Kopf, REI's chief digital officer. "Whether you're welcoming a new baby or embarking on a new life together, REI outfits for a lifetime in the outdoors."

Gift registries remain a staple for many, with nearly 88 percent of today's couples creating a wish list for their special occasion. However, today's registries are beginning to look different as a growing number of people are marrying later in life and couples are often living together before they celebrate a lifelong commitment. Instead of focusing on traditional items they may already have, like cookware and appliances, people are increasingly looking for items that are reflective of their aspiring or active lifestyle and lead to more experiences together.

"Our platform breaks the boundaries of traditional gift-giving because it allows users to add anything from anywhere. We are thrilled to partner with REI and to power its new gift registry, as it brings exceptional outdoor products to the marketplace," says Nancy Lee, MyRegistry.com president. "Because REI's products appeal to a diverse audience, we expect to see registries created not only for weddings, but for a variety of gift-giving occasions."

REI's new registry experience connects customers to non-traditional gifts for an outdoor life. This includes top-quality gear for biking, climbing, camping, hiking and more. A registry with REI and MyRegistry.com comes with benefits, including:

Expert advice, in-store and online: Whether a seasoned expert or trying a new activity for the first time, REI's staff can help customers prepare for amazing outdoor adventures. From gear recommendations to personal outfitting, this expertise is not limited to in-store purchases, users registering online also have access to hundreds of articles through REI's Expert Advice blog.

Gifts that keep on giving

A gift purchase at REI benefits the long-term health of the outdoors. As a member-owned co-op, REI annually gives nearly 70 percent of its profits back to the outdoor community through dividends to REI members, employee profit-sharing and retirement and investments in nonprofits dedicated to the outdoors. In 2018, REI invested $8.8 million in 400 nonprofits across the country to steward more than 1,000 outdoor spaces.

REI also makes it easy for customers to shop their values. In 2018, the co-op launched a comprehensive set of product sustainability standards that apply to the 1,000 brands at the co-op and debuted a set of preferred sustainability attributes. Visitors to REI.com can shop by sustainability attribute by searching for terms like "organic cotton" to find clothing made with resource-conserving farming practices, or "recycled materials" to find products that reduce the need for new materials.

Looking for inspiration? Here are a few favorite registry items from REI customers:

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of more than 17 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 154 stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the free REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. You can take the trip of a lifetime with REI Adventures, a global leader in active adventure travel that runs more than 170 custom-designed itineraries worldwide. The REI Outdoor School is run by professionally-trained, expert-instructors who teach beginner-to advanced-level courses about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

About MyRegistry.com

MyRegistry.com is the largest universal gift registry software provider to U.S. and Canadian retailers. Businesses that use the company's customizable, scalable, end-to-end gift registry solution are able to tap the massive (and growing!) gift industry. Easy to implement, cost-effective, and quick to market, with precise reporting and an optional in-store kiosk system, a universal gift registry powered by MyRegistry.com is the next digital utility for retailers of all sizes. MyRegistry.com - All stores, One registry.®

