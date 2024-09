Save 20% off one Re/Supply item. Only members can access REI's lightly used gear and trade-in program online or at REI stores.

Get 20% off member pricing on bike service packages for mountain, road, hybrid and e-bikes. Every REI store across the country has a full-service bike shop to help the outdoor community get their most out of the bikes to ride farther and happier.

Save $100 on all 2025 REI Adventures trips. REI Adventures offers nearly 150 fully hosted active travel trips from coast to coast, including new itineraries of backpacking, hiking and multisport itineraries in the Blue Ridge Mountains and Art Loeb Trail in North Carolina , Cumberland Island in Georgia , and California's wine country. In addition, REI today launches three Grand Canyon itineraries that stay at the co-op's new Signature Camp property opening next spring.

on all 2025 REI Adventures trips. REI Adventures offers nearly 150 fully hosted active travel trips from coast to coast, including new itineraries of backpacking, hiking and multisport itineraries in the Blue Ridge Mountains and in , Cumberland Island in , and wine country. In addition, REI today launches three Grand Canyon itineraries that stay at the co-op's new Signature Camp property opening next spring. Receive a $5 bonus card when redeeming $50+ of REI gift card(s) value on a full price purchase.

bonus card when redeeming $50+ of REI gift card(s) value on a full price purchase. Earn double rewards (10% versus 5%) on all REI purchases made with the REI Co-op Mastercard. With no annual fee, REI Mastercard holders everyday earn 5% on REI purchases and 1.5% on all other purchases.

Enjoy $2 off a Mountainfilm Adventure Shorts screening at select AMC Theaters. On September 28-29 , adventure lovers can enjoy a curation of uplifting short films from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado that showcase extraordinary individuals who push boundaries and connect with the outdoors.

Learn more about REI Members Days at REI.com/membership.

Anyone is welcome to shop REI and tap into its expertise, but members who join the co-op for a one-time fee of $30 gain access to range of benefits. Year-round offers include discounts on shop services, rentals and experiences; early access to curated products and limited-edition gear; Re/Supply, the co-op's lightly used gear and trade-in program; and more. As part of the co-op's 100% satisfaction guarantee, members enjoy an extended return window of one year from purchase (exemptions apply). One of the most notable membership benefits is the annual Co-op Member Reward, which is typically 10% back on all eligible purchases from the prior year.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 24 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. In addition to the co-op's many stores across the country, outdoor enthusiasts can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits. More than a retailer, REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.

SOURCE REI Co-op