Give the Hardworking Man or Woman in Your Life the Perfect Gift Using Carhartt's Annual Holiday Gift Guide

The Carhartt Washed Duck Insulated Active Jac is an updated version of the company's iconic J130 Active Jac. Every detail, from the hood drawcords with cord locks to the updated zipper design for smoother use and durability, this jacket was designed for the hardworking people who need it day-in and day-out. Made with heavyweight cotton duck lined with 3M™ Thinsulate, it'll offer exceptional warmth all winter long!

The Midweight Hooded Logo Sweatshirt is the perfect midweight hoodie for everyday wear. With Carhartt durability, triple-stitched seams, and a front handwarmer pocket, this cotton blend sweatshirt is the perfect choice for layering to help cut that morning chill.

If you're looking for men's heavyweight work pants that are built to move, the Carhartt Rugged Flex® Relaxed Fit Duck Dungaree are a great choice. Made of heavyweight duck, they're designed with Rugged Flex stretch technology to make kneeling or squatting a breeze. Hardworking men will appreciate the comfortable fit, straight leg opening and back pockets with reinforced lining built for tools.

The Rugged Flex® 8-Inch Insulated Composite Toe Work Boots are designed to be on the move in all weather. The insulated, waterproof design keep feet warm and dry in a range of conditions. A flexible rubber outsole provides a confident grip for ladder rungs, cement floors and uneven terrain, while resilient cushioning helps maintain all-day comfort.

If you're looking for winter gloves to keep hands warm when the temperature plummets, the Carhartt Waterproof Insulated Gloves will do the job. They feature a durable shell, grip palm, waterproof insert and FastDry® technology lining to wick away sweat. The soft fleece cuff has an adjustable wrist strap to keep out snow and slush as well.

The Cold Weather Boot Sock is extra-thick for extreme cold. They are made from a sweat-wicking wool blend with abrasion-resistant CORDURA® yarn in the heel and toe for durability and protection. They are fully cushioned for warmth and protection against the elements.

The iconic Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat was born in 1987 and quickly rose as an icon. Originally designed as a workwear essential, it can now be found at construction sites and campgrounds, as well as in football stadiums and hunting compounds. Thick acrylic yarn makes it a warm option for colder months, and the stretchy rib kinit creates a stay-put fit.

If you're looking for a durable t-shirt that can tackle the toughest jobs, check out the Carhartt Workwear Long-Sleeve Pocket-T-Shirt. It's made of a heavyweight cotton jersey and is cut generously for a roomy fit. And it proudly displays the Carhartt logo on the chest pocket.

Additional gift guides, including those for women and stocking stuffers for under $25, can be found on Carhartt.com.

To ensure consumers find the perfect size, style and color for those on their holiday list, Carhartt encourages consumers to order early. Additionally, to help make certain that gifts arrive in time this season, it's recommended that all orders are placed by December 6th, 2020.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 5,500 associates worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

