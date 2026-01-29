GIVEBYCRUISING PARTNERS WITH BLOOD CANCER UNITED TO ADVANCE BLOOD CANCER RESEARCH

New partnership demonstrates a shared commitment to improving patients' lives and outcomes

WASHINGTON and GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GiveByCruising by Dream Vacations is proudly partnering with Blood Cancer United® (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) to fund critical blood cancer research. The full-service travel agency will donate 70% of its booking commissions over the next five years to the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer, with a commitment of at least $1 million. Through Blood Cancer United's Give For More Life program, GiveByCruising is accelerating the organization towards its bold goal to enable blood cancer patients to gain more than one million years of life by 2040 and support its continued investment in breakthrough research.

Photo: Morgan Kopchinski

GiveByCruising was co-founded by John Kopchinski, inspired by an idea developed by his son, John, who helped shape the vision of turning travel into a force for good. Together, they transformed a personal experience with cancer into a mission to make vacationing a catalyst for meaningful change that helps improve and save patients' lives. The company donates 70% of its booking commissions from cruises, all-inclusive vacations and luxury travel to cancer research, while offering industry-competitive rates and no-added fees. More information about their services can be found at GiveByCruising.

"Millions of Americans cruise or take an all-inclusive vacation each year," said John Kopchinski, co-founder of GiveByCruising. "If even a small percentage of those trips were booked with purpose, the impact on cancer research could be extraordinary. Our goal is simple: to help improve patient outcomes so families can have more time together."

GiveByCruising's partnership with Blood Cancer United is both thoughtful and deeply personal. In 2023, Kopchinski's wife Kimberly, a three-time cancer survivor, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. She navigated her blood cancer diagnosis and treatment options with trusted information and support from Blood Cancer United. The Kopchinski family also recognized the organization's significant investment in blood cancer research and its impact on patient outcomes. Now in remission, Kim works alongside John and three other agents to help bring travelers' vacation dreams to realization while funding cancer research they believe is essential in improving and saving lives.

"We are deeply grateful for this meaningful partnership with GiveByCruising and the shared belief that innovative cancer research transforms lives," said Coker Powell, Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer at Blood Cancer United. "Their unique model — turning every vacation booked into direct support for urgently needed research — reflects a powerful passion for helping patients live longer, fuller lives. We hope this inspires other companies to imagine how their business can also create a lasting impact."

As part of the partnership commitment minimum, GiveByCruising is matching donations made to the organization during Myeloma Awareness Month each March through 2028 totaling $750,000. With GiveByCruising's support, Blood Cancer United will continue advancing crucial research to bring better and more effective treatments to patients sooner. Their shared commitment invites travelers, supporters, and communities everywhere to join in creating a lasting impact for those affected by blood cancer.

About GiveByCruising

GiveByCruising is a full-service travel agency headquartered in Greenville, SC that is redefining the power of purposeful travel. One hundred percent of the profits from every type of booking – cruises, resort stays, and luxury trips – are donated to fund life-saving cancer research.

Join the movement to make travel matter. To learn more or book a travel experience, visit www.GiveByCruising.com. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and

X.

About Blood Cancer United®

Blood Cancer United® (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. The organization's mission is to cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families. To achieve it, Blood Cancer United brings together a community of people—patients and their families, volunteers, healthcare providers, scientists, staff, partners, fundraisers, and philanthropists—who believe all blood cancer patients deserve longer, fuller lives.

Since the organization's founding in 1949, it has consistently evolved to better serve people affected by all 100-plus types of blood cancers—including leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes, and myeloproliferative neoplasms. ]

Blood Cancer United offers free, trustworthy resources, personalized support, and community for anyone affected by blood cancer. The organization has invested more than $2 billion in research, which continues to increase survival rates. Blood Cancer United advocates nationally and locally for more accessible and affordable healthcare for all patients.

For support and to learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org. Patients can contact blood cancer information specialists at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Connect with the organization on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Threads.

