LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - GiveTeam and PhilanthPro launch a new partnership to bring the power of financial and philanthropic planning to wealth advisors for use with clients.

For a limited time, wealth advisors who refer clients to GiveTeam will be granted a one-year license to use PhilanthPro with their client. Advisors will receive hands-on training during this time to ensure their mastery of the user-friendly and innovative software, and to boost their ability to provide clients with real-time modeling and analysis.

GiveTeam is the unique philanthropic planning company that specializes in supporting donors who give $10K-$1M per year and want to be more intentional in their giving. GiveTeam works collaboratively with financial advisors to support their donor-clients to articulate their charitable focus, determine appropriate giving budgets and vehicles, and find trusted US-based organizations to fund that are aligned with their priorities, values and goals.

PhilanthPro is innovative software that brings the power of financial planning to philanthropy. Until now, advisors did not have software to support their clients' ongoing charitable activities. Now, advisors can generate financial and grantmaking scenario reports and projections in real-time to help clients consider the impact of their giving. Through sophisticated financial and grantmaking analysis and streamlined tools for charitable management and administration, PhilanthPro is transforming the way that advisors work with their clients.

"Financial advisors come to us at GiveTeam because they want to provide their clients with a higher and more comprehensive level of charitable planning support. Together, alongside advisors, we support their donor-clients in crafting a charitable mission statement, setting a budget and appropriate giving vehicle, and introducing donors to trusted US-based nonprofits that are aligned to their goals."

"Now, for the first time, advisors who work with GiveTeam can also access the most innovative financial and grant-planning software on the market through PhilanthPro. They will also have access to customized training that will build their tech toolkit and deepen their ability to share their analysis and recommendations with clients."

"This partnership enables advisors to competitively differentiate themselves in a very crowded marketplace and enables donors to access the best charitable planning advice and financial planning tools on the market--ultimately, driving more dollars back into the social sector."

-Erinn Andrews, CEO and Founder of GiveTeam

"We are so excited to partner with GiveTeam, a standard-setting organization that has had a huge impact by helping advisors and donors connect with impactful, mission-aligned nonprofits."

"Through this partnership, we aim to jointly mobilize new levels of funding through planned, intentional giving plans. Since founding PhilanthPro, I've talked with hundreds of people who want to increase their philanthropy and look to advisors for more robust support. Together, this is exactly what we aim to deliver."

-Nicholas Palahnuk, CEO and Founder of PhilanthPro

SOURCE PhilanthPro Solutions Inc