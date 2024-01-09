Givex Brasil Reaches Staggering 14 Billion Reais in Transaction Value, Celebrates Unprecedented Growth in 2023

Givex Brasil achieves remarkable milestone and gets ready for 2024 with new project launches

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Corp. ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is proud to announce its Brasil office's incredible year of growth, surpassing an impressive 14 billion reais in transaction value. This substantial growth underscores Givex's continuous commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to its expanding portfolio of clients.

Some of the key highlights of 2023 include:



Leading jewelry brand Vivara launched its e-gift solution in the GivexHub, a central tech platform that allows Givex clients to sell their digital and physical gift cards in more than 180,000 points of sale, connecting the product to more than 120 million users of the biggest digital wallets in Brazil .





. Givex Brasil launched the Fast Shop retail chain's national digital cashback program, which benefits thousands of clients from the store's chain with specific SKU cashback promotions. Through Givex's technology, Fast Shop customers can now access their e-commerce and see in real time the cashback promotions that are offered per product online or visit one of the more than 80 stores across Brazil to see how to guarantee cashback when shopping.





to see how to guarantee cashback when shopping. Givex Brasil signed tech company Station by WeWork Brasil to develop its gift card program and distribute e-gift cards in the GivexHub.





Givex Brasil pioneered a unique cashback program with one of the financial institutions of the country, introducing an innovative approach to customer rewards and engagement.





Givex Brasil secured a major partnership with one of the country's largest hospitality chains, adding more than 500 locations to its extensive network.





Givex Brasil signed with one of the global leaders in the food industry to launch their gift card solution in over 200 locations, their e-commerce and in the GivexHub.





iFood Card, the Gift Card from iFood, achieved an outstanding milestone, surpassing 1.5 billion reais in gift card sales through the GivexHub, showcasing the platform's effectiveness in driving sales for its partners.

"2023 has been an incredible year for Givex Brasil, with the signing of major clients with household names, hitting the landmark 14 billion reais in transaction value and the continued growth of the Givex Hub and most importantly, another year of keeping our client base satisfied with our services and technology," said Maria Costa, Managing Director of Givex Latin America. "We look forward to an exciting NRF 2024, to the new project launches we are working on and to expand our technology across the country with an innovative single promotion platform, aside from our smart gift cards and loyalty engines."

Givex Brasil also showcased its commitment to industry leadership at the WebSummit in Lisbon, Portugal, in November 2023, reinforcing its global influence and commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation with our clients and partners.

Looking ahead to January 2024, Givex Brasil's team is gearing up for the third official National Retail Federation's NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show in New York City. The team will take part in a panel, "The Future of Customer Engagement Technology," featuring industry experts Costa along with:

Marina Canto , product director of Vivara, who shares, "I am excited about the invitation to participate in such an important topic for retail. Building and maintaining a good customer relationship increases loyalty, promotes trust and results in business growth."

, product director of Vivara, who shares, "I am excited about the invitation to participate in such an important topic for retail. Building and maintaining a good customer relationship increases loyalty, promotes trust and results in business growth." Frederico Nicolay , senior manager at iFood: "I am very happy to participate in this panel at NRF 24 and be able to talk about AI, Loyalty and Payment Methods, three topics that are transforming the future of retail and the customer experience."

, senior manager at iFood: "I am very happy to participate in this panel at NRF 24 and be able to talk about AI, Loyalty and Payment Methods, three topics that are transforming the future of retail and the customer experience." Daniel Zanco , board member at OmniBiz Consulting: "I think it's very important that we discuss the future of customer engagement, at a time when retail has been under so much pressure due to changes in consumer behavior and the extremely high cost of acquiring new customers."

Additionally, Givex Brasil is set to launch its new website in early 2024, introducing exciting tools to enhance its platform further.

