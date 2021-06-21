Giving $100K of Smiles: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Feeding America Among Happy Charities Thanks to Acceptance Insurance

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As masks come off and COVID-19 numbers are trending in the right direction, smiles are spreading as a sign of optimism in America. Doing their part to encourage more smiling is Acceptance Insurance, giving $50,000 to hard-working Americans and another $50,000 to worthy causes.

Among the biggest winners were Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Feeding America, each receiving more than $10,000 in donations.

"Big Brothers Big Sisters is extremely grateful for the generosity of Acceptance Insurance. This gift will directly touch our community's most vulnerable youth, allowing their mentors to help inspire, empower and ignite their potential," said Betsy Fitzgerald, President & CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Heart of Georgia.

Through the "Get A Smile, Give A Smile" sweepstakes, Acceptance put real action behind their service vision "Take Care Of Each Other." 85 winners not only received prizes of up to $5,000 but were invited to direct a matching donation to one of six charitable organizations: American Red Cross, Feeding America, The Humane Society of the United States, Wounded Warrior Project, Habitat for Humanity, or Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

"2020 was a difficult year for people and non-profit organizations alike. We want to act on our values, helping people and giving back to the communities where we live and work," said Ken Hampton, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer of Acceptance Insurance.

While partner charities and prizes are still being allocated, Habitat for Humanity and Wounded Warrior Project will see more than $5000 each in matching donations in addition to the more than $18,000 going to Big Brothers Big Sisters and $11,000 to Feeding America.

About Acceptance Insurance

Acceptance Insurance (OTCQX: FACO) is both an omnichannel insurance agency and insurance carrier operating in 13 states across 338 retail locations. Their team of 1300-plus focuses on developing long-term relationships with historically underserved customers and those who prefer more flexible payment schedules and greater risk tolerance. Local community engagement, supported by robust digital messaging on owned and earned platforms, gives each agency a local feel and the resources of an institutional carrier.

The technology that powers their claims department and the values that comprise the Acceptance culture both serve their mission: passionately helping hard-working people deal with life's uncertainty. This commitment to service is evident in their A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Additional information can be found online at www.acceptance.com .

Media Contact:

Christa Spencer

(615) 829-1046

[email protected]

SOURCE Acceptance Insurance

Related Links

https://www.acceptanceinsurance.com

