GIVING SEASON IS HERE, AND THE NEED FOR GENEROSITY IS GREATER THAN EVER

Foundation Source

Nov. 15, 2023

On National Philanthropy Day, Foundation Source's Annual Guide to the Giving Season provides resources to promote impact in trying times

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Source, the nation's largest provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions and management services for private foundations, today shares its annual Guide to the Giving Season—providing a series of resources for charitable organizations, individuals and families to extend their generosity into the 2023 holiday season.

"In a year wrought with economic uncertainty, natural disasters and humanitarian tragedy, we must prioritize giving now more than ever," said Joseph Mrak III, chief executive officer of Foundation Source. "Whether you need help with strategizing charitable dollars or navigating conversations with friends and family about the importance of giving back, we hope these resources lay the groundwork for a meaningful and impactful giving season."

Foundation Source's 2023 Guide to the Giving Season includes the following resources:

"Year after year, we witness the power of charitable giving to generate impact, promote a sense of meaning and legacy, and bring families and communities closer together—this year is no exception," said Gillian Howell, head of client advisory solutions. "We have already processed more than 30,000 individual grants this year and we're not even in the official giving season yet, when volume tends to surge. We see this as a sign of continued generosity in response to growing need."

Foundation Source also recently launched Be Giving – a new podcast series that explores the incredible impact charitable giving can have on individuals, communities and the world at large through compelling conversations with notable guests and experts. The podcast is available through Apple, Google, Spotify or the web. Featured guests include:

"The podcast is a celebration of inspiring people who are coming together in service of something greater than themselves," said Elizabeth Wong, head of philanthropic advisory services and host of Be Giving. "It has been an honor to connect with these thought leaders who each play a unique role in driving real change across the charitable giving ecosystem. Whether you are new to charitable giving or a seasoned philanthropist, the insights in these episodes can help you take a more informed approach to giving."

View these resources and more in Foundation Source's Guide to the Giving Season 2023 Kit here: https://foundationsource.com/kits/mission/guide-to-the-giving-season-2023/       

About Foundation Source (foundationsource.com)
Foundation Source is the nation's largest provider of foundation management services and a trusted source for philanthropic expertise. We offer a purpose-built, cloud-based SaaS platform and a configurable suite of administrative, compliance, tax and advisory solutions for private philanthropists and their foundations. 

For more than two decades, Foundation Source has been empowering people and companies to create a better world through philanthropy. We work with individuals, families, boards and professional advisors to bring philanthropic visions to life and make giving easier. Today we are proud to support more than 2,000 unique foundations representing over $20 billion in charitable assets.

