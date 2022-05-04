GIVING THANKS AND GIVING BACK: SANDALS® RESORTS CELEBRATES GLOBAL TRAVEL ADVISOR DAY 2022

As the exclusive sponsor of Global Travel Advisor Day 2022, Sandals Resorts and ASTA are honoring travel advisors with a virtual event and Facebook Live that will feature guest speakers, prize giveaways, special incentives and more. Taking place in two parts from 11am-12pm EST and 3pm-4pm EST, the event will include a one-on-one session with Gary C. Sadler, the Executive Vice President of Sales at Unique Vacations Inc., an affiliate of the worldwide representatives for Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, and ASTA President Zane Kerby.

"It's a fascinating day as we join with ASTA to recognize and celebrate travel advisors and the leading role they play in our industry's success and way forward," said Sadler, who today is hosting a group of more than 40 advisors for a celebratory luncheon at Beaches Turks & Caicos. "We're proud and grateful to our incredibly loyal travel advisor community who have been in our corner for forty years and counting. As our revered partners on this journey, we celebrate you today, and every day, with the utmost gratitude."

As a token of appreciation, Sandals and Beaches Resorts' Business Development Managers (BDM's) are extending spa credits to be used by advisors on their next visit to a Sandals or Beaches Resort for travel now until December 2023. Additionally, travel advisors who make new bookings of 6 nights or longer directly with Unique Vacations Inc. today through May 6th, 2022, for travel in 2023 & 2024, will be eligible for added incentives ranging from $50-$100 depending on room category booked.

Sandals and Beaches Resorts credits its extensive BDM team, the largest and most active sales force globally, for the trust the organization has built with their travel advisor partners. With a mission to establish itself as the easiest brand to do business with, the resort company provides travel advisors with an array of tools and programs designed to help them sell more effectively, including its signature Certified Sandals Specialist and Preferred Sandals Agency programs, Points to Paradise, booking bonus incentives and more. The company continues to enhance its offerings, launching new initiatives such as its "Let's Talk" webinar series and "Back to the Beach" series hosted by BDM's.

"From resort updates, webinars, and ongoing training to helping advisors take advantage of getting their car wrapped by Sandals to promote their agencies around town, our commitment to the industry is second to none. We rise together which is why we are fierce in our support of critical partners such as ASTA and why we will continue to demonstrate our loyalty to travel advisors, offering them the professional training and ongoing programming to keep them successful," says Sadler.

For more information and details on the company's special Global Travel Advisor Day incentives, please visit: https://taportal.sandals.com/.

Founded in 1981 by the late Jamaican entrepreneur Gordon "Butch" Stewart, Sandals Resorts International (SRI) is the parent company of some of travel's most recognizable vacation brands. The company operates 24 properties throughout the Caribbean under four separate brands including: Sandals® Resorts, the Luxury Included® brand for adult couples with locations in Jamaica, Antigua, the Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados, St. Lucia and a resort opening in Curaçao; Beaches® Resorts, the Luxury Included® concept designed for everyone but especially families, with properties in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, and another opening in St. Vincent and the Grenadines; private island Fowl Cay Resort; and the private homes of Your Jamaican Villas. Family-owned and operated, Sandals Resorts International is the largest private employer in the region. For more information, visit Sandals Resorts International .

