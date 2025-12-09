Sandals® Resorts Helps Travelers "Hint the Caribbean" for the Gift They Really Want This Holiday Season: A Vacation

The survey, conducted by the Sandals Institute of Romance, polled over 1,000 consumers who are or have been in a relationship over the holidays – uncovering the truth behind the bow-wrapped present:

72% of respondents admit they've been disappointed by a holiday gift from their partner

Nearly half (46%) don't clearly remember the gifts they received from their partner on previous holidays

Nearly 60% have returned – or considered returning – a holiday gift from their partner

One in six admit that their partner's gift giving misses the mark

When it comes to holiday wishlists, 35% of respondents admit to feeling uncomfortable telling their partner what they actually want, and nearly half (49%) try to drop hints that usually fall flat. Notably, 42% say their favorite relationship memory came from a shared experience over a material gift.

Introducing "Hint the Caribbean:" The Foolproof Way To Drop A Hint

With Sandals Resorts' new DIY toolkit , partners can download the free kit with easy-to-use tools to hint at the perfect gift – the Caribbean vacation they've been dreaming of – featuring Sandals' signature jerk chicken and favorite rum cocktail recipes, a Caribbean playlist, a postcard from paradise, and other nudges that make the hint impossible to miss. Plus, every download is an entry for a chance to win a four-night stay at any Sandals resort.

Take the Hint to Reality with Sandals' "Gift the Caribbean" Sale

Partners can make the holiday wish come true with Sandals' "Gift the Caribbean" sale, offering travelers up to $1,000 in savings, a $200 resort credit, one free night, and a $100 web booking bonus on select stays. Available to book December 9, 2025 through January 2, 2026, for travel through December 25, 2027, the offer is valid on bookings at 11 of Sandals' adults-only, all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica, Curaçao, and St. Lucia – including Jamaica's newest resort, Sandals Dunn's River, and Sandals Regency La Toc in St. Lucia, which recently debuted fresh new accommodations and the brand's second Buccan, a locally-inspired dining concept. For more information, visit www.sandals.com/sale .

For Families, Beaches® Resorts Makes Hinting Easy Too

Those wishing for a family-friendly escape can tap into Beaches' "Gift the Caribbean" sale, with up to $500 in savings, a $200 resort credit, and a $100 web booking bonus. Available to book December 9, 2025 through January 2, 2026, for travel through December 17, 2026, the offer applies to stays at all Beaches resorts – including Beaches Turks & Caicos, debuting the brand-new Treasure Beach Village in March, and Beaches Negril on Jamaica's famed Seven Mile Beach. Plus, Beaches is the Official Caribbean Vacation of The Elf on the Shelf® , continuing the holiday magic for the 2026 festive season. For more information, visit www.beaches.com/sale .

To learn more about Sandals' "Hint the Caribbean" campaign and begin holiday hinting, visit www.sandals.com/hintthecaribbean .

