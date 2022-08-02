Giving the Gift of Health Is Easier Than Ever - The Functional Chocolate Company's Bars Are Now Available On Goody Gifting

Naturally Vegan and Gluten-Free, Condition Specific Chocolate Bars Featured in Leading Online Marketplace for Personal & Business Gifts

EVERGREEN, Colo., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Functional Chocolate Company ® is pleased to announce that its products are available through Goody - the gift-giving platform on a mission to spur genuine connections with friends and family.

The Functional Chocolate Company (PRNewsfoto/The Functional Chocolate Company)

Goody is a mobile app and a business gifting platform which allows you to send amazing personal, employee, client, and customer gifts as easily as a text or email. Goody's defining features are its unique gift recipient experience, which allows users to select their choice of gift flavor, color, size, or swap their gift for another item, and enter shipping information themselves, and its curated collection of 300+ trendy gift brands, now including The Functional Chocolate Company.

The Functional Chocolate Company's award-winning vegan dark chocolate is paired with a blend of condition-specific nutraceuticals - vitamins, minerals, botanicals and amino acids, to help address a variety of everyday health realities - from sleep to energy, stress to focus and much more.

"Functional Chocolate helps make every day a little better," explained Nicole Smith, CEO, The Functional Chocolate Company. "We're delighted to collaborate with Goody to help make the gift of health more accessible to everyone. Functional Chocolate is the perfect gift to show some love for someone special, for motivating a team, thanking a partner, or simply as a bit of self care."

Goody offers the most popular products from The Functional Chocolate Company including individual products and several curated bundles including:

About Goody

Goody is the easiest way to send gifts to the people you care about in your life. We believe that we have a product that everyone in the world will want and love to use, and we have quickly become people's new destination to discover brands they will use and fall in love with. Learn more about Goody at https://www.ongoody.com or follow @OnGoody .

About The Functional Chocolate Company:

Chocolate can do more than just taste great! Functional Chocolate helps make every day a little better with condition specific blends of powerful botanicals and clinically researched ingredients paired with ethically sourced decadent dark chocolate. Our naturally vegan and gluten free chocolate bars address some of the most common health realities; from sleep to energy, focus and stress, to women's health concerns including PMS, menopause and low libido. Now your favorite superfood is supercharged. Experience the Sweet Taste of HealthⓇ

Flexible, fully customizable individual boxes are available at funcho.co , as well as popular retail locations .

For wholesale inquiries, please contact [email protected] , visit sharefuncho.com or find us on RangeMe , Faire & Abound .

Supporting Resources:



● Learn more about the science of Functional Chocolate on our blog -- https://funcho.co/blogs/articles

● Follow @FunctionalChoc on:

SOURCE The Functional Chocolate Company