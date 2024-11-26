GIVING TUESDAY: APPLEGATE FARMS, LLC DONATES $10K TO CLIMATE COLLABORATIVE

New pledge from Applegate reinforces commitment to pushing forward food climate solutions goal

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- APPLEGATE® Farms, the maker of the nation's leading natural and organic meat, announced a donation of $10,000 to the Climate Collaborative, a nonprofit dedicated to fostering climate action within the grocery industry*. The funds raised will support a wide range of programs including promoting regenerative agriculture and the development of solutions that may help reduce emissions.

"Food companies like Applegate can help play an important role in pushing potential climate solutions forward," said Joseph O'Connor, President of Applegate. "We are honored to be working alongside of and donating to Climate Collaborative this Giving Tuesday. It is one more way we continue to push forward our mission, Changing The Meat We Eat®, as we prioritize people, animals and our planet."

The Climate Collaborative works with thousands of brands, distributors, retailers and associations to help accelerate meaningful and just climate action and advocacy throughout the food system. Since its founding, it has catalyzed and tracked the public climate commitments from more than 760 companies. "We are thankful to Applegate Farms for helping to support our free educational programming, policy engagements that may help advance sound climate policy, and pre-competitive collaborations that enable climate leaders to work across company lines to develop new solutions," said Courtney Pineau, Executive Director of the Climate Collaborative. "This is absolutely essential work and we are so grateful for the support!"

Giving Tuesday is designed to inspire people's generosity, and to channel dollars to organizations that transform communities and the world. With its donation, Applegate hopes to inspire consumers to make their own commitments to climate organizations and to shop their values all year long, supporting Climate Collaborative's partner brands, which include Califia Farms, Simpli, Clif Bar & Company and Patagonia Provisions.

Applegate's commitment to climate solutions also includes a commitment to organic agriculture and a pledge to source 100 percent of their beef hot dog production from farms utilizing regenerative agriculture practices by the end of 2025. This may help to transition more than 6 million acres of grassland to regenerative practices, which in turn may help to enrich soil, increase water retention and boost biodiversity.

ABOUT APPLEGATE FARMS, LLC

Founded in 1987, Applegate Farms, LLC produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients. We source from farms where animals are allowed to grow at their natural rates and are treated with care and respect, pursuant to our Applegate Humanely Raised** guidelines. It's all part of our mission – Changing The Meat We Eat®.

Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals Applegate Humanely Raised without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/Applegate, www.twitter.com/Applegate or send a text to (908) 725-5800.

* www.climatecollaborative.com

**Animals raised with space to engage in natural behaviors to promote natural growth

