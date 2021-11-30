"Giving Tuesday" Event at NYC's Rockefeller Center Featuring Tony Award-Winner Brian Stokes Mitchell Unveils "Giving Machine" Vending Machines

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On "Giving Tuesday," a group of New York and international charities will host a kickoff event that brings holiday giving to the streets of New York City in a unique and memorable way: charity vending machines. Instead of buying a snack or soda from the machine, with the swipe of a credit card and push of a button, supporters can select to donate to a local or global charity of their choice.

For the first time ever, the machines will be hosted at Rockefeller Center during the holiday season, a time when hundreds of thousands visit the festive holiday destination every day throughout December.

Participating New York City partner charities include Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New York, The New York Board of Rabbis, The Mariano Rivera Foundation and the Actors Fund. International charities include CARE, UNICEF, USA for UNHCR (the UN Refugee Agency) and WaterAid. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which operates the Giving Machines, covers all administrative costs to ensure 100% of each donation goes directly to charity.

Speakers at the event will include Tony Award-winner actor Brian Stokes Mitchell representing the Actors Fund, Monsignor Kevin Sullivan from Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York and Rabbi Joseph Potasnik from The New York Board of Rabbis.

Items in the machine range from $5 to $250 and each charity has provided items for purchase related to the services they offer. In addition to gifts like blankets, gloves, boots and meals for the homeless and others in need, donors can also purchase unique items such as livestock including chickens and sheep, polio vaccines, a well to provide a family with access to clean water or even cover prescription co-pays or the cost of utilities for an out-of-work New York actor/performer.

After donors make their purchase, the Giving Machine dispenses a postcard featuring an image and description of the donation.

This holiday season, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has Giving Machines in ten U.S. cities. In addition to New York City, Giving Machines are located in Denver, Gilbert (Ariz.), Honolulu, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville, Oakland, and Orem and Salt Lake City (Utah). The Giving Machines are part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' #LightTheWorld campaign, which invites people to spend the holiday season giving back to their local and global communities through acts of service.

The event at Rockefeller Center is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Nov. 30 in front of the Giving Machines, which are located at 1 Rockefeller Center at 49th Street and Rockefeller Plaza across the street from the skating rink and in front of the Free People store. Media are invited to attend the event.

SOURCE The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints