Times Square Event Kicks Off Global Launch of 2023 "Giving Machines" Season, Allowing Holiday Do-Gooders to Donate to Charities via Vending Machines

Now in its 7th year, Giving Machines are located in 55 cities this holiday season, more than twice as many as 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A tradition since 2017, Giving Machines once again make donating to national and local charities as simple as buying a soda or candy bar this holiday season. Uniquely designed red vending machines — known as "Giving Machines" — allow those wishing to help a neighbor around the corner or a stranger around the world to "purchase" items ranging from chickens and goats, blankets, hygiene kits, a hot meal for someone in need, polio vaccines, diapers, school supplies and even a community well. Items range in price from $5 to $3,500.

Each city's Giving Machines feature items from three national charities – such as UNICEF, Red Cross, CARE, WaterAid and Church World Service – as well as items from three local charities; in all more than 370 charities are involved this year.

This year's global campaign launches with an event on Monday, Nov. 27 at 11 a.m. ET in New York City's Times Square (46th Street and 7th Avenue in front of TKTS) where representatives from all the national charities featured in this year's Giving Machines will provide brief remarks before three Giving Machines are unwrapped and then available to Times Square visitors throughout the day. Media are invited to attend.

On Giving Tuesday (Tuesday, Nov. 28), Giving Machines will be open for business in 61 locations across the world, including 41 cities in the United States and 14 in international cities, which is more than double the number of sites in 2022.

(NOTE: some cities have more than one location.) U.S. cities hosting machines this year include Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Las Vegas, New York City, Philadelphia, Seattle and the Washington, D.C. area along with cities in Australia, Canada, Guatemala, Mexico, New Zealand and the Philippines. In New York City, the Giving Machines will only be in Times Square on Monday, Nov. 27; their long-term Manhattan location for the holiday season will be in front of the Church of our Saviour, one of the Archdiocese of New York's Catholic Churches, located at 59 Park Ave. (at 38th Street). To see the full list of locations and cities hosting a Giving Machine this season, please visit https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/comeuntochrist/light-the-world/giving-machines

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints annually organizes the effort as an easy way for people to make donations to vetted local and global charities during the holidays. The Church covers all program operational expenses (including credit card fees), ensuring that that participating nonprofits receive 100% of the collected funds.

In 2022, the campaign raised $6.2 million for charitable causes via 90,000 unique transactions. Since 2017, the Giving Machines have generated more than $22 million for charities. Examples of total items purchased since the campaign's inception include more than:

250,000 chickens

500,000 articles of clothing (coats, gloves, etc.)

10 million meals

2,600 goats

500,000 diapers

Giving Machines will remain open in most locations until Dec. 31, 2023.

Please contact Mark Newman at 914-396-4105 or at [email protected] with questions or requests for photos.

SOURCE The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints