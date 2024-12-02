Giving Tuesday with HHRD - Helping Hand for Relief and Development Urges Support for Winter Campaign on Giving Tuesday

News provided by

Helping Hand for Relief and Development

Dec 02, 2024, 08:43 ET

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) celebrates Giving Tuesday worldwide. This Giving Tuesday, HHRD is appealing to individuals, businesses, and communities to join the HHRD Winter Relief Campaign to make a warm and impactful difference.

As winter deepens, countless families, including refugees living in tents with little to no protection, are subject to the harsh challenges of the colder months. In particular, the people of Gaza face a difficult winter amidst already severe conditions.

Giving Tuesday: Bring Hope and Relief to Gaza Families in Need
Giving Tuesday: Bring Hope and Relief to Gaza Families in Need
Support HHRD this Giving Tuesday
Support HHRD this Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday: Bring Hope and Relief to Gaza Families in Need
Support HHRD this Giving Tuesday

After enduring endless suffering and conflict, they are now struggling to survive with minimal resources, limited food, unsanitary water, and the onset of freezing temperatures. Your support can protect them from further suffering by providing much-needed winter provisions.

HHRD's Winter Relief Campaign is dedicated to providing essential relief, including warm clothing, blankets, and shelter, to those in need. Every bit of support we receive goes towards addressing the urgent needs of vulnerable individuals and families so that they have the resources necessary to stay warm, healthy, and safe through the coldest months of the year.

Beyond the basic essentials, HHRD's Winter Campaign works to provide comfort and dignity, providing items such as hygiene kits, hot meals, and community support. Join HHRD's Winter Campaign this Giving Tuesday and share a sense of global solidarity, connecting individuals in a united commitment to providing warmth, compassion, and empathy worldwide.

Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a four-star rating (100/100 score) from Charity Navigator over the past 12 years. For more information, please visit www.HHRD.Org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040.

CONTACT:
Ilyas Choudry
[email protected]

SOURCE Helping Hand for Relief and Development

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

HHRD Launches $1.08 Million Campaign to Provide Life-Saving Winter Relief for Vulnerable Communities Worldwide

HHRD Launches $1.08 Million Campaign to Provide Life-Saving Winter Relief for Vulnerable Communities Worldwide

Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) has launched its 2024 Winter Relief Campaign, a $1.08 million initiative dedicated to delivering...
Honoring Mother Teresa: HHRD's In-Kind Gifts Program Takes Center Stage on International Charity Day

Honoring Mother Teresa: HHRD's In-Kind Gifts Program Takes Center Stage on International Charity Day

On International Charity Day, Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) pays tribute to the enduring legacy of Mother Teresa through its In-Kind ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Not For Profit

Not For Profit

Corporate Social Responsibility

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics