GIZMODO APPOINTS NEW EDITOR-IN-CHIEF AND MANAGING DIRECTOR TO DRIVE FUTURE GROWTH UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP

Gizmodo, a premier destination for tech news and reviews, is pleased to announce two pivotal leadership appointments following its acquisition in June 2024 by Keleops, a leading global media company.

ROSE PASTORE APPOINTED EDITOR-IN-CHIEF OF GIZMODO

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose Pastore, a respected science and technology journalist with Gizmodo since 2017, has been appointed Editor-in-Chief. With a background that includes roles as Science Editor and Executive Editor, Pastore has expertly guided the site's coverage on a diverse range of subjects, from space and physics to biology and climate.

"I'm thrilled to take on this new role and continue to shape Gizmodo's future," says Rose Pastore, newly appointed Editor-in-Chief of Gizmodo.

Rose Pastore - Editor-in-Chief Gizmodo Mylène Poncet - Managing Director Gizmodo

"I'm excited to lead our team of journalists as we focus on producing important, interesting stories that our readers care about. Gizmodo's audience has remained loyal over the years because of our distinctive voice and perspective, and we'll keep delivering work that's smart, surprising, and impactful."

MYLÈNE PONCET NAMED MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GIZMODO



Mylène Poncet, a seasoned international executive, has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Gizmodo. In this role, Mylène will oversee the brand's development and expansion.

"I am thrilled to take on this role at Gizmodo, a brand with an incredible legacy and a community that stands out as one of the most loyal and engaged in the tech industry, unlike any other publication. Gizmodo's bold, insightful reporting has defined its identity, and I am excited to build on that foundation," says Mylène Poncet. "Together, we will push boundaries, innovate, and ensure Gizmodo continues to lead in the ever-evolving digital landscape."

With over a decade of experience in the technology industry, Poncet brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in communication, branding, and digital media to her new role. She has held key positions at leading companies such as Oppo and Honor, where she gained a deep understanding of the tech market and its strategic dynamics.

These appointments mark the first significant leadership changes since Keleops' acquisition of Gizmodo in June 2024. Both Pastore and Poncet are committed to building on Gizmodo's legacy of delivering high-quality, informative, and engaging content.

Jean-Guillaume Kleis, CEO of Keleops, the parent company of Gizmodo, states: "Mylène and Rose have our full confidence to lead the development of a dynamic and strategic market that is rapidly evolving. Their strong background makes them the perfect fit to guide this next phase of growth. In just four months, we've boosted our unique visitors from 5 million to an impressive 18 million in both October and November."

ABOUT KELEOPS

Established in 2014 as a performance marketing company based in Switzerland, Keleops has evolved into a prominent player in the consumer tech, science, and entertainment media domains.

The acquisition of Gizmodo, one of the most iconic brands in the consumer tech world, reinforces Keleops' position as a global leader in the tech media industry with 30m monthly unique visitors.

For more information, visit: www.keleops.com

ABOUT GIZMODO

Since its inception in 2002, Gizmodo has emerged as a premier international media outlet dedicated to technology. With a rich history spanning over two decades, Gizmodo has consistently provided comprehensive coverage, insightful analysis, and captivating content on the latest developments in the tech industry.

Gizmodo's integration of the esteemed blog io9 has further enriched its offerings, providing readers with a diverse range of perspectives on science fiction, entertainment, and pop culture alongside its tech-focused content.

For more information, visit: www.gizmodo.com

Press kit available here: https://bit.ly/3OjsF1F

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573920/Mylene_Poncet_Gizmodo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573921/Rose_Pastore_Gizmodo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573922/Gizmodo_Logo.jpg

For media inquiries, please contact: Maryse Camelan [email protected]

SOURCE Gizmodo, part of Keleops Media Group