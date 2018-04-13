Gizmodo Premieres Nigel Stanford's New Space-Age Music Video "One Hundred Hunters"

Watch the official new video for "One Hundred Hunters" HERE.

ABOUT NIGEL STANFORD:

New Zealand native, Nigel Stanford, is a successful Electronic artist, composer, film producer, and all around "mad-scientist musician" (CNET). His 2014 album Solar Echoes introduced the viral video hit "Cymatics" (over 60 million views across YouTube, Facebook, and Vimeo) which helped push the album onto the Billboard Dance and Electronic charts. Wired, Colossal, Discovery Channel, BBC, Gizmodo, and the front page of Reddit all featured the viral video. Following the success of "Cymatics", Nigel released his major label debut album, "Automatica" (Sony Music Masterworks) in the Fall of 2017 to rave reviews. The album premiered with an explosive music video of the same name via TechCrunch. Since the release, the "Automatica" video has surpassed 30M views to-date across YouTube, Facebook, and Vimeo. 2018 will see Nigel pushing his music videos beyond real-world science, and into the world of future-space and sci-fi. Discovery Channel, BBC, Gizmodo, and the front page of Reddit all featured "Cymatics." Currently Nigel spends his time living in Wellington, New Zealand and New York.

