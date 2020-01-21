GKIDS and Fathom Events Bring Masaaki Yuasa's Film 'Ride Your Wave' to Select Movie Theaters Nationwide

DENVER, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GKIDS, the acclaimed distributor of multiple Academy Award®-nominated animated features, and Fathom Events, will continue their partnership with a special showing of visionary director Masaaki Yuasa's new film "Ride Your Wave" on Wednesday, February 19 at 7:00 p.m. (local time, English subtitled). With "Ride Your Wave," Yuasa ("The Night is Short, Walk On Girl," "Devilman Crybaby," "Keep Your Hands Off Of Eizouken") applies his trademark visual ingenuity to a deeply emotional tale of romance, grief and self-discovery. In addition to the full feature, audiences will view an exclusive interview with "Ride Your Wave" producer and Science SARU animation studio co-founder Eunyoung Choi ("The Night is Short, Walk On Girl," "Devilman Crybaby," "Keep Your Hands Off Of Eizouken").

Ride Your Wave

GKIDS and Fathom Events will present "Ride Your Wave" in more than 500 select movie theaters on Wednesday, February 19 at 7:00 p.m. GKIDS will open the feature theatrically in Los Angeles starting February 21. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Hinako is a surf-loving college student who has just moved to a small seaside town. When a sudden fire breaks out at her apartment building, she is rescued by Minato, a handsome firefighter, and the two soon fall in love. Just as they become inseparable, Minato loses his life in an accident at sea. Hinako is so distraught that she can no longer even look at the ocean, but one day she sings a song that reminds her of their time together, and Minato appears in the water. From then on, she can summon him in any watery surface as she sings their song, but can the two really remain together forever? And what is the real reason for Minato's sudden reappearance?

"We are thrilled to bring fans this joyous and touching feature from Masaaki Yuasa," said GKIDS President David Jesteadt. "In this heartfelt tale of romance, loss, and self-discovery, Yuasa continues to expand on his distinctive artistic vision."

"We are proud to once again join with GKIDS to bring a high-anticipated Masaaki Yuasa film to American audiences," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "Anime fans have enjoyed the GKIDS/Fathom partnership with such celebrated events as the annual 'Studio Ghibli Fest' series, 'Promare,' 'Werathering With You,' and more."

