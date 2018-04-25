GKIDS and Fathom Events Team Up to Bring Five New Animated Titles to U.S. Cinemas in 2018

"Fireworks" is the newest release from Toho animation and producer Genki Kawamura, following the worldwide blockbuster "Your Name," the highest-grossing anime of all time. GKIDS will premiere the feature as a special Fathom event on July 3, with encore screenings July 5 and 7. The film will receive a theatrical release by GKIDS starting July 4.

More details for "Fireworks," including show times, theater locations and ticketing will be announced in the coming weeks at www.FathomEvents.com and www.FireworksMovie.com.

Producer Genki Kawamura follows up his mega-hit "Your Name" with another tale of star-crossed teenage lovers and a sci-fi fantasy twist. "Fireworks" tells a simple story of adolescent longing that taps deep wells of emotion. It is a tale of youthful wistfulness, missed opportunities and long-ago dreams, of the urgency of young lovers, and the desire to create a separate universe, a magic place outside of time, where they can be together.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with GKIDS to offer brand new animated content in cinemas nationwide, starting with 'Fireworks'," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "Fans of all ages will have the opportunity to experience the best of animation on the big screen throughout the year in a communal environment."

"GKIDS is thrilled to present 'Fireworks' to anime and movie fans across the U.S. this summer, and to expand on our successful relationship with Fathom to bring more of the best animated films to the big screen throughout the year," GKIDS CEO Eric Beckman said. "Our goal is to create a unique and exciting cinema event experience for moviegoers to come and enjoy these amazing films together with friends and family."

GKIDS and Fathom Events have partnered previously on the premiere event for "Mary and The Witch's Flower," from Studio Ponoc, as well as the ongoing Ghibli Fest series of animated masterpieces from Japan's famed Studio Ghibli.

