Glade® Launches Energy-Efficient PlugIns® Scented Oil PLUS Designed with Innovative New Features That Are Smart and Intuitive

RACINE, Wis., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scented oil warmers are an easy way to enrich homes with the fragrances you love – but with people spending more time at home than ever, they are looking for ways to limit both their costs and energy consumption. That's why Glade® is excited to announce new Glade® PlugIns® Scented Oil PLUS, the most energy-efficient warmer* in the marketplace that offers long-lasting fragrance with minimum waste.

"Glade® has been a household name for over 65 years and has a rich history of leading innovation in fragrances and air fresheners, and continually innovating our pipeline of products. The new PlugIns® Scented Oil PLUS was designed for people who want to create the best mood for their homes but are mindful of waste," shared a spokesperson from SC Johnson. "The device fills any room with our popular and seasonal fragrances and is the only scented oil warmer designed with a rest mode, allowing people to save both energy and fragrance."

The product is the latest evolution in the Glade® line of PlugIns® Scented Oil products. The device is equipped with new smart-light technology to work more efficiently and boasts features including:

A rest mode. As the only scented oil warmer on the market with a rest mode, there are two working modes to choose from: continuous; or eight-hour rest mode, which saves energy and scented oil when you don't need it, so you can set it and forget it.

Automatic shut-off that turns off when the fragrance is empty

A refill indicator light that alerts you when it's time for a new refill

Glade® introduced three new products to the collection, including the PlugIns® Scented Oil PLUS warmer and two starter kits – one that features Hawaiian Breeze scented oil and the other that features new Aqua Waves™ scent, a modern fragrance with notes of fresh sea salt water and island flowers. The warmer can be found online and in national retailers and is compatible with all Glade® PlugIns® scented oils refills, available in various fragrances. The product retails at $4.99 for the warmer and $6.99 for the starter kits. Prices may vary by retailer.

Glade® PlugIns® Scented Oil PLUS, with its industry-first technology, has earned the Good Housekeeping Seal. "We were impressed by the smart features in this little device," said Good Housekeeping's Cleaning Lab Director Carolyn Forte. "There's a light ring that changes color and intensity according to the cycles, an eight-hour rest option to save energy and scent overnight; and, it automatically shuts off when empty."

Save energy and fragrance and enjoy the refreshing scent that fills your home with the new Glade® PlugIns® Scented Oil PLUS. For more information visit Glade.com or Facebook.com/Glade, and follow Glade® at Twitter.com/Glade and Instagram.com/Glade.

About SC Johnson

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE®, KIWI®, OFF!®, PLEDGE®, RAID®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES®, SHOUT®, WINDEX® and ZIPLOC® in the U.S. and beyond, with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN®, BAYGON®, BRISE®, KABIKILLER®, KLEAR®, MR MUSCLE® and RIDSECT®. The 135-year-old company, which generates $10 billion in sales, employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world. www.scjohnson.com

About Good Housekeeping

Celebrating 135 years, Good Housekeeping (GoodHousekeeping.com) is a leading lifestyle media brand inspiring a monthly audience of 45 million readers. The Good Housekeeping Institute's state-of-the-art labs combined with Good Housekeeping's seasoned editorial talent is unparalleled. Staffed by top engineers, scientists and technology experts, the GH Institute tests and evaluates thousands of products each year for the magazine, website and for the Good Housekeeping Seal and the Green Good Housekeeping Seal, which are among the most recognized and trusted consumer icons in the world today. Good Housekeeping, which also has five international editions, is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Follow Good Housekeeping on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and on Pinterest

*vs. top two leading US competitors on low during a 24-hour period

