Glance and Axos Bank host workshop on AI and human CX maturity at CCW Las Vegas

Helping CX leaders understand where they are on their AI and human CX journey

LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glance, a leader in providing human-centric customer experiences through digital channels, and Axos Bank, a leader in digital banking, will co-host an informative and productive workshop at this year's Customer Contact Week (CCW) in Las Vegas. From 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. on June 4, the session will focus on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with human customer service to enhance customer experience (CX) strategies.

CCW is the premiere conference for customer experience leaders. The collaborative workshop, "AI + Human CX Maturity: Finding the Right Balance," will offer CX leaders a unique opportunity to assess their current strategies against a maturity model co-developed by Glance and Axos. This model delineates various levels of AI and human CX maturity across multiple categories, providing attendees with clear markers to gauge their progress and identify actionable strategies for advancement.

Customer experience leaders are increasingly turning to AI to bolster their service capabilities, yet integrating technology with a human touch remains challenging. This timely workshop will help organizations understand where they stand on the maturity curve, where they have opportunities for growth, and uncover a clear path forward.

Tom Martin, CEO of Glance, and Pallavi Walawalkar, SVP of Centers of Excellence at Axos Bank, will lead the 90-minute workshop. It is designed to be highly interactive, allowing leaders to network with peers, share insights, and collaboratively tackle the complexities of merging AI with human customer service.

"Understanding the synergy between AI and human interaction in customer service is more critical than ever," says Tom Martin. "This workshop is designed not just to impart knowledge but to engage leaders in a discussion about realistic and forward-thinking approaches to customer experience."

Pallavi Walawalkar adds, "At Axos Bank, we are committed to pioneering customer service innovations. We're excited to share our insights and learn from other leaders in the industry about how they are navigating their journeys toward AI and human integration in CX."

Attendees interested in joining this engaging workshop can register through the Customer Contact Week 2024 schedule page.

To learn more about Axos Bank and its innovations in customer service, please visit www.axosbank.com. Further details about Glance and their services can be found at glance.cx.

About Axos Bank

Axos Financial, Inc., with approximately $22.6 billion in consolidated assets as of March 31, 2024 is the holding company for Axos Bank, Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc. Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products nationwide through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC (including its business division Axos Advisor Services), with approximately $35 billion of assets under custody and/or administration as of March 31, 2024, and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents, and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol "AX," and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the Travillian Tech-Forward Bank Index. For more information regarding Axos Bank, please visit https://www.axosbank.com.

About Glance

Glance Guided CX™ helps enterprises earn, keep, and grow customers through instant, personal, human-to-human collaboration sessions within their mobile apps, portals, and websites. Glance is easy for everyone and works on any platform or device.

The world's most recognizable brands trust Glance in moments that matter to build relationships, increase revenue, and boost customer lifetime value. Discover how to create wow-worthy human CX at glance.cx.

