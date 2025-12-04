Glance marks 25 years of human-centered innovation in digital CX

From attic startup to Fortune 500 cobrowse leader, Glance knows the power of human connection in CX

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glance, the leader in enterprise cobrowse and guided customer experience solutions, today celebrates its 25-year anniversary. What began in a Winchester, Massachusetts attic as a bold idea between two founders has grown into a defining force in customer engagement technology, helping the world's largest enterprises create secure, effortless, human-centered digital experiences.

Glance was founded in 2000 by innovators Rich Baker and Taylor Kew, who shared a simple belief: digital interactions should feel as natural and clear as in-person conversations. Their guiding idea, "If I could simply show you what I'm trying to tell you," inspired them to build a one-click, no-download screen-sharing service that "just worked."

That relentless pursuit of clarity, ease, and trust shaped Glance's early culture and its product philosophy: remove friction, elevate the human, and let the technology fade into the background.

Today, those same principles remain at the core of Glance.

Over the past 25 years, Glance has evolved far beyond its beginnings as a simple sharing tool. The company pioneered modern cobrowsing, enabling enterprises to guide customers securely through complex digital journeys without exposing sensitive information.

Glance then expanded into:

Mobile cobrowse to support the rise of mobile-first customers

Integrated video to bring empathy, clarity, and reassurance to high-stakes moments

AI-assisted workflows that intelligently connect customers to the right human expert at the right time

Glance now powers some of the most mission-critical interactions between customers and Fortune 500 organizations across financial services, healthcare, technology, and insurance, helping millions of people feel supported, understood, and confident every day.

Glance's journey includes milestone moments that elevated the company from startup to trusted enterprise partner. Close collaboration with global technology leaders inspired Glance to raise the bar on reliability, simplicity, and secure experience design. But through every phase, Glance has stayed rooted in what made its founders successful: curiosity, craftsmanship, and a consultative approach to its customers.

"Twenty-five years ago, Rich and Taylor built Glance around a single purpose: make it incredibly simple for humans to connect and understand each other," said Tom Martin, CEO of Glance. "That purpose still drives us. Every innovation we've made - from enterprise cobrowse to mobile guidance to AI-prompted cobrowse handoffs - has been about removing friction and amplifying the human experience."

As Glance enters its next chapter, the company is leaning into the future of hybrid customer experience: where AI and humans work together seamlessly to deliver predictive, personalized support.

"We're entering an era in which convenience determines who wins and who loses," Martin added. "Glance will continue to set the pace, empowering enterprises to deliver experiences that are intelligent, intuitive, and grounded in genuine human connection."

Glance's future vision includes expanding its developer-friendly ecosystem, continuing to enhance its enterprise-grade cobrowse capabilities and integrate with AI-powered CX workflows that maintain the company's foundational commitment to simplicity and trust.

For a quarter-century, Glance has been entrusted to guide customers through mortgage applications, insurance claims, healthcare enrollment, financial planning, product onboarding, and more. These moments where clarity matters and confidence is everything are where Glance has always done its best work.

"We are honored to support the world's most trusted brands in their most important customer moments," said Martin. "As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on what has always mattered most: helping people feel supported at the exact moment they need it."

To learn more about Glance and the value of balancing human CX with automation and AI, download Glance's recent free guide, "Trust and transparency in AI-driven CX: a practical guide for customer experience leaders" at glance.cx.

About Glance

Glance Guided CX™ helps enterprises earn, keep, and grow customers through instant, personal, human-to-human collaboration sessions within their mobile apps, portals, and websites. Glance is easy for everyone and works on any platform or device.

The world's most recognizable brands trust Glance in moments that matter to build relationships, increase revenue, and boost customer lifetime value. Discover how to create wow-worthy human CX at glance.cx .

