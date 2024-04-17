Glance and EDCi Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Human-Centric Customer Experience Solutions

Leading outcomes-focused organizations partner to drive value in digital CX strategies

WAKEFIELD, Mass., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Glance and EDCi proudly announce their strategic partnership, solidifying their mutual commitment to delivering outcome-driven, high-value solutions to their clientele. With a shared philosophy focused on human-centric customer experience (CX), this collaboration helps organizations derive more value from their CX infrastructure and strategy.

EDCi is a trusted IT professional services and technology advisor renowned for its expertise in crafting CX solutions that satisfy both immediate and long-term organizational goals. Emphasizing collaboration and tailor-made approaches, EDCi assists clients in handpicking products from top-tier vendors, coupled with dedicated ongoing support. With a robust 45-year legacy and an outstanding 98 percent customer retention rate, EDCi has evolved into a comprehensive enterprise solutions provider.

Glance's Guided CX™ platform, which delivers human engagement at critical moments to help organizations earn, keep, and grow customer relationships, fits well into EDCi's partnership ecosystem. Trusted by leading enterprises, Glance empowers Fortune 500 organizations to infuse human interactions into every stage of the customer journey, creating meaningful customer interactions with measurable results.

The synergies between Glance and EDCi extend beyond their shared commitment to human-centric experiences. Both organizations boast robust partnerships with leading Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) providers such as Genesys Cloud and have experience serving the healthcare market, further enriching their offerings and capabilities.

Jake Beyer, Vice President of Experience at EDCi, commented, "At its core, positive experiences are driven through human connection. We are excited for the opportunity to provide and support Glance Guided CX solutions that provide our clients with game-changing ROI yielding technologies."

Kristine Hansen, VP of North American Sales & Strategic Partnerships at Glance, expressed her enthusiasm, "We are thrilled to embark on this journey with EDCi, aligning our strengths to empower organizations in delivering exceptional CX outcomes. Together, we aim to redefine industry standards and drive impactful innovations."

EDCi has been enabling excellence in communication and technology since 1979. The organization demonstrates proven excellence in strategic needs assessment, project management, design, installation, risk management, training, and post-sales support to help ensure its customers' business needs are met today and in the future.

Explore how EDCi helps its clients achieve excellence in communications and information technology at edci.com.

Glance Guided CX™ helps enterprises earn, keep, and grow customers through instant, personal, human-to-human collaboration sessions within their mobile apps, portals, and websites. Glance is easy for everyone and works on any platform or device.

The world's most recognizable brands trust Glance in moments that matter to build relationships, increase revenue, and boost customer lifetime value. Discover how to create wow-worthy human CX at glance.cx.

