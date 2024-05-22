Glance and Mediu Partner to Elevate Enterprise Digital CX

Strategic partnership supports leading organizations invested in CX innovation

WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediu, a trusted CX technology consulting and advisory firm, and Glance, a leader in Guided CX™ solutions, today announced their strategic partnership aimed at helping enterprise organizations excel in customer experience (CX) strategy and technology.

Customer satisfaction reigns supreme in today's competitive digital business landscape. This partnership signifies both companies' dedication to enhancing digital CX infrastructure and delivering exceptional customer interactions.

Mediu provides advisory, professional, and managed services for the Genesys Cloud and Amazon Connect platforms and their ecosystems. With the inclusion of Glance's Guided CX platform in Mediu's CX technology stack expertise, enterprises can improve agent productivity, CX metrics, customer retention, and growth.

"As the CEO of Mediu, I am thrilled to announce our partnership with Glance," said Paul Timmerman. "This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our vision to 'Make Every Client a CX Leader' and resonates deeply with Glance's commitment to forging human connections. By integrating their cutting-edge solutions, we are poised to transform how businesses and customers interact and perform business together."

Glance's Guided CX platform, trusted by Fortune 500 organizations for its ability to deliver personalized human engagement precisely when it matters most, complements Mediu's portfolio of CX solutions. Through this partnership, businesses can leverage Glance's trusted platform to foster meaningful customer interactions across various touchpoints, ensuring a seamless and enriching CX journey that creates a long-term sustainable competitive advantage.

"We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Mediu," expressed Kristine Hansen, Vice President of Sales & Strategic Partnerships for North America, Glance. "Our shared vision of fostering authentic human connections perfectly aligns with Mediu's commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge CX solutions. Together, we look forward to helping CX-driven organizations elevate their customer experiences that drive repeatable and predictable results."

By harnessing the combined power of Mediu's CX technology expertise and Glance's proven Guided CX solutions, enterprises can unlock new possibilities for customer engagement, retention, and growth. To learn more, visit glance.cx or mediu.com.

About Glance

Glance Guided CX™ helps enterprises earn, keep, and grow customers through instant, personal, human-to-human collaboration sessions within their mobile apps, portals, and websites. Glance is easy for everyone and works on any platform or device.

The world's most recognizable brands trust Glance in moments that matter to build relationships, increase revenue, and boost customer lifetime value. Discover how to create wow-worthy human CX at glance.cx.

About Mediu

With over 20 years of expertise in customer experience and contact centers, Mediu is a leading CX technology consulting organization dedicated to empowering businesses across industries. As an end-to-end CX technology partner, Mediu specializes in customized solutions for platforms like Genesys Cloud and Amazon Connect, providing advisory, professional, and managed services.

With a focus on developing customized solutions tailored to each client's unique needs, Mediu empowers businesses to excel in customer experience across various industries. Explore how Mediu makes every client a CX leader at mediu.com.

