Glance Joins Carahsoft's Salesforce AppExchange Partner Ecosystem

Strategic Partnership Powers the Delivery of Exceptional Customer Experiences in Government Services

WAKEFIELD, Mass., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glance, the industry leader in Guided CX™ solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion on Carahsoft Technology Corp. 's Salesforce AppExchange Public Sector Self-Guided Tour Site . Inclusion on the site allows agencies to explore and demo Glance solutions with tailored support for unique procurement, security and regulatory needs. This announcement underscores Glance's partnership with Carahsoft and its commitment to serving State, Local, and Education sectors through its Salesforce integration.

"The addition of Glance to our site further enriches our ecosystem and empowers agencies to deliver exceptional customer experiences," said Megan Souder, Sales Lead for the AppExchange Group at Carahsoft. "With Glance's CX solutions that meaningfully support procurement, security and regulatory needs, Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to helping agencies enhance efficiency in their operations."

Carahsoft serves as the largest government partner, Public Sector distributor, and Master Government Aggregator® for many leading technology manufacturers. As an exclusive distributor for Salesforce licensing in the Public Sector, Carahsoft enables Glance to extend its reach and impact in enhancing customer experiences within the Government. With an increasing focus on customer experience in Government sectors, Glance's proven solutions in customer engagement and support are more relevant than ever.

"This collaboration is not just a business alignment but a commitment to improving the infrastructure of Public Sector services through technological advancement," said Kristine Hansen, Vice President of North American Sales & Strategic Partnerships. "We're committed to providing state-of-the-art solutions to Government organizations, helping them meet the rising expectations for quality customer service."

Glance has proven to be a vital asset in the Public Sector, enhancing customer experiences with in-the-moment human assistance on Government websites, portals, and mobile apps. In one of the largest states, it enables staff to assist customers during online vehicle registration and renewals at the DMV. It is also utilized in a major city's business portals to support customers managing work permits, including registration, payments, and scheduling. Additionally, Glance supports one of the U.S.'s largest pension systems, aiding advisors in assisting teachers with their retirement account queries. For these customers and more, Glance simplifies and improves Government customer interactions on digital properties.

Glance's expertise in Guided CX solutions, combined with Carahsoft's extensive network in the Public Sector, sets the stage for a new era of customer service excellence in Government operations. Explore Glance's listing on the AppExchange Public Sector Self-Guided Tour Site .

Glance solutions are available through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 contract. For more information, contact the Glance team at Carahsoft at (703) 230-7435 or [email protected] .

About Glance

Glance Guided CX™ helps Public Sector organizations earn, keep, and grow customers through instant, personal, human-to-human collaboration sessions within their mobile apps, portals, and websites. Glance is easy for everyone and works on any platform or device.

The world's most recognizable brands trust Glance in moments that matter to build relationships, increase revenue, and boost customer lifetime value. Discover how to create wow-worthy human CX at glance.cx.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

