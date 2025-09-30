Glance to highlight the power of human-guided CX strategy at CX BFSI USA Exchange East

Glance joins financial services leaders in Miami, October 14–15, to set the agenda for balancing intelligent automation with human trust in customer experience

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glance, a leader in human-guided customer experience (CX) solutions, today announced it will join financial services executives at the 12th annual CX BFSI USA Exchange East, October 14–15, 2025, in Miami, Fla., to advance industry dialogue on how human-guided CX strengthens trust in an era of agentic automation.

The 12th annual CX BFSI Exchange is North America's leading invitation-only forum for senior CX and customer contact executives. At the event, Glance leaders will meet with CX and customer contact executives from leading financial services organizations to discuss how Glance Guided CX empowers banks, insurers, and fintechs to deliver personal, memorable customer experiences alongside their AI strategies.

"As financial services leaders rapidly embrace AI to improve efficiency, the human element of CX is critical," said Tom Martin, CEO of Glance. "AI can speed up answers, but customers still want reassurance, empathy, and a real connection when it matters most. That's where Guided CX comes in, helping organizations combine the best of both worlds."

With digital-first engagement accelerating across the industry, the CX BFSI Exchange provides a forum for executives to explore strategies that elevate both trust and operational performance. Glance will demonstrate how its platform – seamlessly integrated into agent desktops and digital channels – helps enterprises reduce friction, improves satisfaction, and builds lasting customer loyalty.

Check out the event schedule on the CX BFSI website . For more information about Glance Guided CX, visit glance.cx .

