Glance recognized among notable vendors in CX orchestration landscape report

News provided by

Glance

08 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

Report highlights real-time impact of customer journey orchestration through data, AI and CX technologies

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glance, the industry leader in Guided Customer Experience (CX) solutions, was named among notable vendors in Forrester's recent report, "The Customer Journey Orchestration Landscape, Q1 2024" (January 26, 2024). This timely report covers the latest trends in CX and customer journey technology for 2024, and is meant to help organizations "understand the value they can expect from a customer journey orchestration vendor, learn how vendors differ, and investigate options based on size and market focus."

In an era when customer journey orchestration (CJO) is increasingly complex yet critical for business success, Forrester's report sheds light on how journey orchestration can improve experiences in real time, leveraging a combination of data, AI, and other CX technologies. It highlights the challenges organizations face with disparate data and systems and how overcoming these can lead to a comprehensive understanding of the customer journey from pre-sales to customer retention.

Glance, with its innovative Guided CX™ platform, is at the forefront of providing solutions that align with organizations focused on adapting to constantly evolving customer needs to deliver empathetic experiences. The company's technology enables meaningful and timely human connections with customers, an essential part of effective customer journeys.

"We believe being included in Forrester's CJO report underscores the relevance and impact of our Guided CX solutions in the evolving landscape of digital customer experience," said Tom Martin, CEO of Glance. "Our role as a strategic partner is to empower organizations to navigate and excel in customer experience, ensuring a seamless, engaging, and empathic customer journey."

David Butler, Glance SVP of Product and Strategy, said, "As organizations become increasingly adept at detecting points of friction or moments of opportunity during customers' active journeys, the ability to take immediate and appropriate action is essential. This is where Glance Guided CX steps in. Glance helps enable fully immersive, visual collaboration at the very moment a customer needs assurance and guidance from a human. This acknowledgment by Forrester is a testament, for us, of Glance's commitment to staying at the cutting edge of CX technology, offering effective, proven solutions for leading enterprises exploring CJO."

Learn more about the transformative impact of Glance Guided CX and how it can support today's CJO strategies at glance.cx.

About Glance

Glance makes it easy for enterprises to drive positive CX outcomes through personal, human-to-human connection right inside their website or app. With Glance Guided CX, leading brands empower their representatives to join customers at their exact moment of need and navigate together to the right solution, in an instant.

Hundreds of large financial services, healthcare, and SaaS enterprises trust Glance to help increase customer satisfaction, ensure brand loyalty, and create new revenue opportunities through Guided CX. With built-in integrations, Glance seamlessly fits into the most sophisticated CRM-CCaaS systems. Discover the power of Glance Guided CX at glance.cx.

Media Contact
Nadine Long
[email protected]

SOURCE Glance

Also from this source

Glance announces Kristine Hansen as Vice President of Sales & Strategic Partnerships for North America

Glance announces Kristine Hansen as Vice President of Sales & Strategic Partnerships for North America

Glance, the industry leader in Guided CX™ solutions, has promoted Kristine Hansen to Vice President of North American Sales & Strategic Partnerships. ...
AI or Humans in CX? 2024 Trends Report Reveals the Answer

AI or Humans in CX? 2024 Trends Report Reveals the Answer

Glance, the leader in Guided CX™ software, is excited to announce the release of its 2024 Guided CX trends report. This annual publication includes...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.