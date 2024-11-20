Glance releases 2025 CX Trends Report

Report includes key insights to help organizations achieve the right balance between AI efficiency & human empathy in 2025

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glance, the leader in Guided CX software, has announced the release of its annual trends report: 2025 CX Trends: AI and Human Empathy in the Hybrid Era. This comprehensive report provides insights into how businesses can balance cutting-edge AI technology with personalized customer care to meet growing customer expectations.

With customer satisfaction trends rapidly evolving at the intersection of AI and human-guided CX, Glance's report outlines how organizations can leverage AI without losing the personal touch that customers value most.

The report outlines how organizations can leverage AI without losing the personal touch that customers value most. Post this Glance released its annual trends report: 2025 CX Trends: AI and Human Empathy in the Hybrid Era, providing insights into how businesses can balance cutting-edge AI technology with personalized customer care to meet growing customer expectations.

Topics covered include:

Predictive CX: How AI is transforming customer experience by enabling proactive engagement, using data analytics and machine learning to anticipate and meet customer needs.

Authenticity: The growing importance of including human interaction in companies' strategies for developing better CX and relationships.

Trust and transparency: In the age of AI, customers are concerned about bias and are placing a high value on trust and transparency.

Seamless hybrid experiences: Successful hybrid models leading enterprises are adopting to provide a unified experience across digital and physical touchpoints.

Human-AI collaboration: Using Glance's AI+Human Maturity Model™ to assess where organizations are today and how they should evolve.

Tailored metrics: How and why 2025 CX metrics must align to organizational goals.

"AI is completely transforming customer service. We've seen compelling successes with our customers balancing human and AI CX strategies, and we've identified key themes among those who get it right. This 2025 trends report will help companies leverage the right technology in the right ways while maintaining empathy and human connection to position themselves for success," says Tom Martin, CEO of Glance.

Recent Five9 findings revealed that 75% of consumers prefer talking to a real person in an age of increased digital and AI-driven CX. Glance's new report is geared toward product leaders and CX professionals who are focused on finding balance and staying ahead of the competition.

Glance invites enterprises, digital transformation leaders, industry innovators, and CX enthusiasts to explore the full report, gain insights, and stay ahead of the curve in delivering exceptional customer experiences in 2025 and beyond.

Download the full report here.

About Glance

Glance Guided CX™ helps enterprises earn, keep, and grow customers through instant, personal, human-to-human collaboration sessions within their mobile apps, portals, and websites. Glance is easy for everyone and works on any platform or device.

The world's most recognizable brands trust Glance in moments that matter to build relationships, increase revenue, and boost customer lifetime value. Discover how to create wow-worthy human CX at glance.cx .

Media Contact

Nadine Long

Glance

[email protected]

SOURCE Glance