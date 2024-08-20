Glance Showcases Intelligent Human Connection for Financial Services at Finovate Fall 2024

Empowering financial services with AI + human CX to drive meaningful customer engagement

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glance, the leading provider of Guided Customer Experience (CX) solutions, is excited to announce its participation at Finovate Fall 2024, where the company will showcase the transformative power of human connection in financial services. As the industry continues to navigate the hype surrounding AI, Glance remains focused on combining the best of both worlds — AI and human engagement — to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Glance will be on the exhibit floor at Booth 108, where attendees can experience firsthand the company's latest Guided CX capabilities, including intelligent connect, which allows financial institutions to proactively connect customers and agents at the right moment, eliminating the need for session keys or additional steps. This capability is becoming mission-critical for financial institutions whose customers have previously experienced Glance and ask for it every time they engage with their banking experts or retirement advisors. Now, using business logic and customer preferences, a Glance interaction can automatically begin without the customer having to request it. With seamless integration with leading CRM and CCaaS providers like Salesforce, Microsoft, Amazon Connect, Genesys, Five9, and Talkdesk, Glance is redefining how financial services organizations connect with their customers.

In addition to live demos, Glance's CEO, Tom Martin, will be sharing his expertise on a timely panel, "Walking The CX Talk - How Financial Institutions Can Deliver Outstanding Omni-Channel CX & Move Away From A Siloed Approach To Blend Human & Digital CX. And How Can You Measure Success?" The panel, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 10:45 am will provide valuable insights into how financial services institutions can effectively blend AI with human engagement to create a more cohesive and impactful customer experience – a topic that's trending throughout the industry.

Attendees at Finovate Fall will also have the opportunity to explore Glance's AI + Human CX Maturity Model. This forward-looking model helps organizations assess their current stage of AI and human CX integration, offering actionable steps to advance their capabilities and better serve their customers.

"We're excited to connect with industry leaders at Finovate Fall and showcase how Glance is humanizing digital channels in the financial services sector. Our technology is designed to empower organizations to build stronger relationships with their customers, and we look forward to demonstrating that in person," expressed Kristine Hansen, VP of North American Sales & Strategic Partnerships at Glance.

Chris Duncan, VP of Solutions Engineering at Glance, who will be attending and running demos, added, "Our intelligent connect capability represents a significant leap forward in customer engagement. Combined with our seamless integrations with top CRM and CCaaS platforms, we're enabling financial institutions to deliver a truly connected experience without friction to their customers and associates."

Finovate Fall attendees are invited to visit Glance at Booth 108 to learn more about how Guided CX can transform their customer engagement strategies. For those unable to attend, more information is available at glance.cx/financial-services .

About Glance

Glance Guided CX™ helps enterprises earn, keep, and grow customers through instant, personal, human-to-human collaboration sessions within their mobile apps, portals, and websites. Glance is easy for everyone and works on any platform or device.

The world's most recognizable brands trust Glance in moments that matter to build relationships, increase revenue, and boost customer lifetime value. Discover how to create wow-worthy human CX at glance.cx .

Media Contact

Nadine Long

Glance

[email protected]

SOURCE Glance