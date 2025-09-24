Glance Unveils 2025 CX Maturity Model on Human + AI Collaboration in the Age of Agentic Automation

Glance's updated AI + Human Maturity Model™ reveals how top teams are rethinking AI and human collaboration

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glance, a leading provider of cobrowse and visual collaboration solutions, today announced the release of its updated AI + Human Maturity Model™ for Customer Experience, designed to help organizations assess where they are and where they're headed on the path to blending intelligent automation with meaningful human interaction.

The AI+Human CX Maturity Model from Glance has been updated for 2025.
Originally introduced to guide enterprises through early AI experimentation, the updated 2025 model now reflects how quickly the landscape has shifted, balanced with insights from Glance customers who are navigating these changes firsthand. More organizations are moving earlier and faster in their use of automation — particularly agentic automation — across customer and employee-facing channels. These systems don't just follow rules; they take action, adapt in real time, and work alongside humans to drive smarter outcomes. But with speed comes complexity, and that's where the model comes in.

The updated model includes five maturity stages: Foundational, Responsive, Intelligent, Predictive, and Proactive. Each stage outlines what to expect across five key areas: customer-facing experiences, employee-facing tools, data, infrastructure, and operations. The new version reflects a key shift: capabilities that were considered "advanced" 18 months ago are now table stakes. Today, organizations are piloting smarter AI systems and experimenting with agentic tools much earlier in their journey.

"With so many companies rapidly adopting AI in their customer journeys, the big question isn't 'Should we use AI?' It's: 'Are we using AI in a way that actually improves the experience?'" says Heather Nightingale, Sr. Director of Product Marketing at Glance. "This updated model gives teams a realistic roadmap for evolving their CX in a way that's human-centric and future-ready."

The AI + Human Maturity Model for Customer Experience is a valuable tool for CX leaders, product teams, and digital transformation strategists looking to benchmark progress, prioritize investments, and rally cross-functional alignment. It's grounded in best practices sourced directly from Glance's ongoing conversations with enterprise CX leaders.

Download the updated model at https://www.glance.cx/ebooks/ai-human-maturity-model-for-customer-experience to discover where your organization stands on the AI/Human CX maturity curve.

About Glance
Glance Guided CX™ helps enterprises earn, keep, and grow customers through instant, personal, human-to-human collaboration sessions within their mobile apps, portals, and websites. Glance is easy for everyone and works on any platform or device.
The world's most recognizable brands trust Glance in moments that matter to build relationships, increase revenue, and boost customer lifetime value. Discover how to create wow-worthy human CX at glance.cx.

