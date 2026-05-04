BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can homeowners and office designers add privacy to spaces without blocking natural light? According to Matt Sears of Bentonville, Arkansas, the solution lies in strategically using frosted or patterned glass. In a featured HelloNation article, Sears explains how these glass types provide privacy without the need for blinds or curtains, while still letting in valuable daylight.

Matt Sears, President Speed Speed

As detailed in the article, frosted glass is achieved through techniques such as sandblasting or acid etching, creating a smooth, translucent surface that blocks direct views while allowing light to diffuse. Patterned glass, in contrast, incorporates decorative textures and shapes into the glass itself, which can complement a room's aesthetic while obscuring visibility. Sears outlines where each is best used—from modern bathrooms with sleek frosted panels to historic homes where patterned textures match architectural charm. He also highlights privacy window film as a flexible, cost-conscious alternative that mimics both styles without requiring glass replacement.

The article emphasizes that both frosted and patterned options are low-maintenance and durable, making them ideal for spaces such as bathrooms, entryways, and office partitions. Choosing the right option depends on style preferences, lighting needs, and room function. Frosted and patterned glass gives you privacy without sacrificing the benefits of natural light, a balance many homeowners and commercial spaces need.

For full insights and installation considerations, read the article Choosing Patterned or Frosted Glass for Privacy Without Losing Light, where Matt Sears of Bentonville Glass Inc. provides expert guidance in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation