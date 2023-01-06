Glass Fiber Yarn Market Size Projected to Reach Valuation of USD 3,911.0 Million by 2030, at 6.1% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Glass Fiber Yarn Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, Glass Fiber Yarn Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report by Grade Type; By Product Type; By Application; By End-Use Industry; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

According to the research report, the global Glass Fiber Yarn Market share was estimated at USD 2,299.2 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3,911.0 Million by 2030. The global Glass Fiber Yarn Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030.

What is Glass Fiber Yarn? How Big is Glass Fiber Yarn Market Size & Share?

Overview

Glass fiber yarn comprises several E-Glass filaments of a certain tiny diameter gathered together to form a yarn. Fiberglass is highly strong and has less weight than other materials. This makes it easier for manufacturers to fabricate aeronautical and construction materials for building lightweight structures. The structure of the yarn is arranged and protected by twisting the fibers either in Z-direction or S-direction. Fiber glass yarns are formed by combining more single filaments of around 11.0~13.0 microns in diameter.

A few key characteristics of glass fiber yarns include High tensile strength and good dimensional stability, high-temperature tolerance, chemical and flame resistance, low weight, and outstanding electrical insulation properties. The glass fiber yarn market demand is being driven by the growing use of fiberglass yarn for manufacturing processes in various industrial sectors such as power generation, aerospace, food processing, and the automotive industry.

Glass Fiber Yarn Market Report Highlights

E Yarn segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of electrical glass fiber in telecommunications.

Ultra fine yarn accounted for significant share of the global revenue which is accelerated by the emerging applications of ultra-fine yarn among development of modern circuit boards.

Facade sector is expected to hold the significant market share over the forecast period due to the high number investments in various infrastructure and development projects across the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of over the projected period on account of the increasing demand for fiber glass yarn in the region.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

AGY Holding

Chongqing Polycomp

Fiber-line

Fibtex Products

China Jushi

Newtex Industries

Nippon Electric Glass

Nitto Boseki

PFG Fiber Glass

Saint-Gobain Performance

Taiwan Glass Industry

Key Takeaways from Report

The report provides primary data, including the size & share estimate, overview, current trends, and future estimations of market

The report further evaluates current trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects positively and negatively affecting the market growth.

Key dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, investment possibilities, and industrial trends highlighted in the report.

The study analyzes the latest trends and company profiles of the major players with their business strategies and size.

Growth Driving Factors

Growing demand for fiberglass assemblies due to its advantaged flourishes the market growth

The product is gaining high demand and adoption across various industries because of its material characteristics. Glass fiber yarn is used for thermal insulation in the aerospace, automotive, and construction industries. While in the electrical industry, it is utilized to manufacture printed circuit boards. These applications are boosting the glass fiber yarn market size. Growing investments in the renewable energy field are expected to enhance the glass fiber yarn industry's growth. Also, rising infrastructure development across developing countries, such as metro rail projects, is predicted to fuel the demand for fiberglass assemblies due to their properties, such as fire resistance and high tensile strength.

Furthermore, the growing demand for printed circuits and semiconductors, as well as the development of the telecommunications industry, is likely to accelerate the demand for glass fiber production. In addition, fiberglass yarn offers excellent elasticity and endurance in weaving fabrics which is estimated to foster the growth of the glass fiber yarn market. It is also used in producing architectural facades, bridge decks, bridge railings, ad sanitary fixtures.

Glass Fiber Yarn Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 3,911.0 Million Market size value in 2022 USD 2,437.2 Million Expected CAGR Growth 6.1% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players AGY Holding Corp, Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation, Fiber-line, Fibtex Products, China Jushi Co., Ltd., Newtex Industries, Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd, Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., PFG Fiber Glass Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation Segments Covered By Grade Type, By Product type, By Application, By End-Use Industry and By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Recent Developments

In May 2022 , Jushi Group invested USD 698.0 million to expand a new glass fiber manufacturing unit with an annual output of up to 400,000 tons. The aim is to enhance the production capacity to meet the increasing demand of fibre- glass exports of China .

Segmental Analysis

E Yarn segment is predicted to experience the fastest growth

Based on grade-type glass fiber yarn market segmentations, the E Yarn category is expected to show the fastest growth due to the rising demand for novel electronics, which has led to an increase demand for printed circuit boards with high-performance chipsets. The increasing investments in electrical glass fiber yarn production by leading market players to accomplish guidelines and needs of commercial consumers are fueling the segment growth. Further, the increasing penetration of electrical fiberglass for modern telecommunications and data processing systems is anticipated to accelerate segment growth.

Ultra fine yarn held the highest market share in 2021

On the basis of product type, ultra-fine yarn accounted for the largest share of the glass fiber yarn market because of the increasing trend of miniaturization in sectors including telecommunication, electronics, and other industries. Also, the growing requirement for ultrathin printed circuit board (PCB) substrates to support high-performance chipsets is expected to augment the segment expansion. Moreover, factors such as the rising popularity of multi-layer circuit boards in the semiconductor industry coupled with a surge in demand for wearable gadgets involving compact, high-performance integrated circuits (IC) are predicted to the growth of the segment.

Geographic Overview

The glass fiber yarn market demand in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market

In terms of geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant rate. This can be attributed to the expansion of infrastructure and the automotive industry across major nations is one of the prominent factors fueling the market demand in Asia Pacific. Also, the growing demand for building and construction and the rise in penetration of glass fiber parts boost the market growth. Then, an increase in demand for fiberglass parts from leading companies for large-scale projects fuels regional market growth.

Moreover, North America is projected to grow during the foreseen period due to the rising growth of locomotive industries and a surge in demand for lightweight equipment with structural durability. In addition, major properties of glass fiber, compared to other building substantial such as the heat resistance, anti-corrosion, and fireproof nature of the material, are expected to upsurge the demand for fiberglass yarn in North America.

Browse the Detail Report "Glass Fiber Yarn Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, Glass Fiber Yarn Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Grade Type; By Product Type; By Application; By End-Use Industry; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/glass-fiber-yarn-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Polaris Market Research has segmented the glass fiber yarn market report based on grade type, product type, application, end-use, and region:

By Grade Type Outlook

E Yarn

C Yarn

S Yarn

By Product Type Outlook

Fine Yarn

Ultra-Fine Yarn

By Application Outlook

Facade

Marble & Mosaic Tiles

PCB

Structural Parts

By End-Use industry Outlook

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

