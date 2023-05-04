Glass market size to grow by USD 99.26 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing consumption of beverages to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The glass market size is forecasted to increase by USD 99.26 billion from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum of the market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5.77%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing consumption of beverages, increasing demand from pharmaceutical packaging, and growing demand from the automotive and construction industries. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glass Market 2023-2027

Vendor Analysis

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AGC Inc., Asahi India Glass Ltd., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., China Glass Holdings Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A., DBs Glass and Glazing, Dillmeier Glass Co., Euroglas GmbH, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Kibing Group, Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, SHEBEI HUAJINDE GLASS CO. LTD., Sisecam, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Vitro SAB De CV, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has profiled key players

segmentation.

Vendor Offerings

AGC Inc. - The company offers glass such as architectural glass, automotive glass, and display glass.

The company offers glass such as architectural glass, automotive glass, and display glass. Asahi India Glass Ltd. - The company offers glass products under the brands AIS Clear, AIS Tinted, and AIS Krystal.

The company offers glass products under the brands AIS Clear, AIS Tinted, and AIS Krystal. Cardinal Glass Industries Inc. - The company offers glass products such as insulating, coated, and laminated glass.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Glass Market - Segmentation Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (container glass, flat glass, and others), application (packaging, construction, automotive, electrical and electronics, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the container glass segment will be significant during the forecast period. Glass containers are frequently used in the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage industries due to their capacity to retain chemical inertness, sterility, and non-permeability. Essentially, silica and boron trioxide are the two principal components used to create container glass. However, the process of making container glass releases a variety of air-polluting substances, such as sulfur dioxides and nitrogen oxides, and causes a number of health-related diseases. Thus, the container glass segment is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period.

The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors

Geographic Analysis

APAC is estimated to account for 65% of the market growth during the forecast period. Some of the primary reasons for the growth of the market in APAC include gowing urbanization, infrastructure construction, and government incentives and assistance for implementing high energy efficiency solutions, particularly in developing nations. Moreover, Chinese consumers spend a lot of money on high-end interior, wall, and roofing materials. Hence, such factors will influence the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Glass Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing consumption of beverages is a major driving factor for the market growth.

The consumption of beverages, such as soft drinks, bottled water, milk, and alcohol, is increasing. Hence, the demand for glass beverage containers is rising.

This is a result of rising disposable income, increased living standards, and increased use of single-serve containers.

Glass packaging offers improved defense against external environmental elements and aids in maintaining the product's flavor and scent for an extended period of time. The global glass container market will be driven by the proliferation of various package sizes, the introduction of fresh products, and growth in the consumption of healthier beverages, including bottled water, ready-to-drink (RTD) tea, and non-dairy milk substitutes.

Hence, such factors will drive the glass market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The increasing use of flat glass in photovoltaic modules and e-glass is an emerging trend in the market.

Glass manufacturers in the market actively invest in various energy-efficient solutions to counter the rising energy costs without compromising on the quality of the services provided.

The reduction in the prices of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and the increase in government support for the development of renewable energy drive the demand for glass from the energy industry.

Moreover, the demand for glass in solar PV modules has been fueled by factors such as deregulation and the restructuring of power-generating enterprises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG).

Hence, during the forecast period, these factors are anticipated to have a positive effect on market growth.

Major Challenges

Fluctuations in raw material prices are a major challenge hindering market growth.

The major raw materials used in manufacturing glass containers include sand, soda ash, and limestone, and fluctuations in the supply of these raw materials significantly affect their prices.

The high demand for a specific raw material also leads to an increase in its price.

Additionally, soda ash is one of the major raw materials in glass manufacturing, and it accounts for more than 50% of the total cost, and the price of soda ash has been continuously rising since January 2018 .

. Hence, such trends will influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this glass market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the glass market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the glass market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the glass market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Glass Market vendors

Related Reports:

The bioactive glass market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.98% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 970.22 million. This bioactive glass market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (silicate-based glass, phosphate-based glass, and borate-based glass), application (medical, dentistry, cosmetics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). High demand for dental care and cosmetic dentistry is notably driving the bioactive glass market growth.

The glass packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.05% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 14,102.52 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (borosilicate glass, soda lime glass, and de-alkalized soda lime glass), end-user (food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the market growth is the increasing demand for pharmaceutical packaging.

Glass Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 99.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.63 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 65% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGC Inc., Asahi India Glass Ltd., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., China Glass Holdings Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A., DBs Glass and Glazing, Dillmeier Glass Co., Euroglas GmbH, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Kibing Group, Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, SHEBEI HUAJINDE GLASS CO. LTD., Sisecam, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Vitro SAB De CV, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

