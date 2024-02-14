Glass Material for LiDAR Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2023 and 2032 Featuring AGC, Nippon Electric Glass, Nalux, SCHOTT, Optoflux and HOYA Optics Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glass Material for LiDAR Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, LiDAR Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global glass material for LiDAR market is an integral part of the broader LiDAR technology landscape, supporting advancements in various industries.

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of LiDAR in automotive applications, urban planning, and mapping, coupled with ongoing technological developments. The successful integration of high-quality glass materials is essential for enhancing the overall performance and reliability of LiDAR systems.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Growth/Marketing Strategy

The global glass material for LiDAR market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been a business expansion to strengthen their positions in the glass material for LiDAR market.

Competitive Strategy

A detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global glass material for LiDAR market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

AGC (Wideye)

SCHOTT AG

Okamoto Glass

Display Windows

Materion Balzers Optics

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

Abrisa Technologies

Ningbo Sunny Automotive Optech Co., Ltd.

Fujian Fran Optics Co., Ltd.

Wavelength Opto-Electronic (S) Pte Ltd

Ecoptik

HOYA Optics Europe

LightPath Technologies

Nalux Co., Ltd.

Optoflux

Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Overview: Glass Material for LiDAR

1.1.2 Trends: Current & Future

1.1.3 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.4 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.5 Regulatory Landscape

1.1.6 Key Patent Mapping

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaboration, and Alliances

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.3 Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry

2. Applications

2.1 Glass Material for LiDAR Market - Applications and Specifications

2.1.1 By LiDAR Application

2.1.1.1 Forestry & Environmental

2.1.1.2 Survey and Mapping

2.1.1.3 Automotive

2.1.1.4 Construction and Infrastructure

2.1.1.5 Others

2.2 Glass Material for LiDAR Market - Demand Analysis (by Applications), Volume and Value Data, 2022-2032

2.2.1 Glass Material for LiDAR Market (by LiDAR Application), Volume and Value Data

2.2.1.1 Forestry & Environmental

2.2.1.2 Survey and Mapping

2.2.1.3 Automotive

2.2.1.4 Construction and Infrastructure

2.2.1.5 Others

3. Products

3.1 Glass Material for LiDAR Market - Products and Specifications

3.1.1 By Product

3.1.1.1 Cover Glass

3.1.1.2 Lenses

3.1.1.3 Hermetic Sealing and Packaging

3.1.1.4 Others

Note: Glass Material Products being utilized for Diffractive Optical Elements (DOE) and Diffusers, among others will be covered under Others section.

3.1.2 By LiDAR Type

3.1.2.1 Mechanical LiDAR

3.1.2.2 Solid-State LiDAR

3.1.3 By LiDAR Deployment

3.1.3.1 Airborne

3.1.3.2 Terrestrial

3.2 Glass Material for LiDAR Market - Demand Analysis (by Products), Volume and Value Data, 2021-2032

3.2.1 Glass Material for LiDAR Market (by Product), Volume and Value Data

3.2.1.1 Cover Glass

3.2.1.2 Lenses

3.2.1.3 Others

3.2.2 Glass Material for LiDAR Market (by LiDAR Type), Volume and Value Data

3.2.2.1 Mechanical LiDAR

3.2.2.2 Solid-State LiDAR

3.2.3 Glass Material for LiDAR Market (by LiDAR Deployment), Volume and Value Data

3.2.3.1 Airborne

3.2.3.2 Terrestrial

3.3 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix

3.4 Global Pricing Analysis

3.5 Technology Roadmap

4. Regions

4.1 North America

4.1.1 Markets

4.1.1.1 Key Manufacturers in North America

4.1.1.2 Competitive Benchmarking

4.1.1.3 Business Challenges

4.1.1.4 Business Drivers

4.1.2 Applications

4.1.2.1 Glass Material for LiDAR Market (by LiDAR Application), Volume and Value Data

4.1.3 Products

4.1.3.1 Glass Material for LiDAR Market (by Product), Volume and Value Data

4.1.3.2 Glass Material for LiDAR Market (by LiDAR Type), Volume and Value Data

4.1.3.3 Glass Material for LiDAR Market (by LiDAR Deployment), Volume and Value Data

4.1.4 North America: Country Level Analysis

4.1.4.1 U.S.

4.1.4.2 Canada

4.1.4.3 Mexico

4.2 Europe

4.3 U.K.

4.4 China

4.5 Asia Pacific and Japan

4.6 Rest-of-the-World

5. MARKETS - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Company Profiles

5.3.1 Company Overview

5.3.1.1 Role in Glass Material for LiDAR Market

5.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.3.2 Business Strategies

5.3.2.1 Product Developments

5.3.2.2 Market Developments

5.3.3 Corporate Strategies

5.3.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.3.3.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaboration, and Alliances

5.3.4 Production Sites and R&D Analysis

5.3.5 Analyst View

