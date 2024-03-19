Glass Packaging Market size is set to grow by USD 16.87 bn from 2024-2028,Increasing demand for glass packaging due to sustainability concerns boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global glass packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.87 bn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period. As the market shifts towards sustainable packaging solutions, glass packaging gains prominence due to its recyclability and eco-friendliness. Glass bottles, jars, ampoules, and vials in the market offer superior visibility and are preferred over plastic containers and aluminum for various applications, including soft drinks. The recyclability of glass reduces waste and minimizes environmental impact, making it a popular choice for consumers and regulatory bodies alike. Glass packaging is 100% recyclable and can be recycled endlessly without loss of quality or purity. The bottles, jars, ampoules, and vials segments of the glass packaging market are expected to grow significantly as brands prioritize sustainability.

Glass Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 16.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.98 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Glass Packaging Market is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Glass Packaging Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Amcor plc, AptarGroup Inc., Ardagh Group SA, BA Glass Group, Beatson Clark, Feemio Group Co. Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, HEINZ GLAS GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hindustan National Glass and Industries Ltd., Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd., O I Glass Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH, The Cary Co., Vetreria Etrusca, Vetropack, Vidrala SA, Vitro, Wiegand Glas Holding GmbH, Verallia SA .

This Glass Packaging Market report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (Soda lime glass, Borosilicate glass, De-alkalized soda lime glass) End-user (Food and beverage, Personal care, Pharmaceutical, Others) Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, South America)

The glass packaging market primarily utilizes soda lime glass due to its affordability, transparency, and durability. In the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food, and beverage industries, ampoules, glass dropper bottles, vials, jars, and various dispensing options are commonly used. These include nozzles, drip inserts, spray nozzles, foaming caps, and pump heads. The food and beverage industry, specifically the liquor sector, requires glass packaging to withstand thermal shocks. Glass packaging's impermeability ensures the contained substances remain unaltered, making it a preferred choice for industries with stringent requirements.

The Glass Packaging Market is a significant sector in the global packaging industry, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. The market is characterized by numerous players, including Amorphous, Molecules, Polymers, Glasses, Dispensings, Nozzles, Vials, Jars, Dripper, Options, Pumps, Heads, Foaming, Caps, and Sprays. These companies are investing in research and development to innovate and offer advanced glass packaging solutions. The market for glass packaging is growing due to its numerous benefits, such as its ability to preserve the taste, aroma, and freshness of food and beverages. Moreover, glass packaging is recyclable and reusable, making it an environmentally friendly alternative to other packaging materials. The market is also witnessing growth due to the increasing demand for glass packaging in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. Despite the numerous advantages, the glass packaging market faces challenges such as high production costs and the fragility of glass. However, companies are addressing these challenges by implementing advanced manufacturing techniques and developing new technologies to improve the durability and cost-effectiveness of glass packaging. Overall, the glass packaging market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

