Glassdoor Announces Winners Of Its Employees' Choice Awards Recognizing The Best Places To Work In 2020

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, has announced the winners of its 12th annual Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work in 2020 across the U.S. and eight other countries. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards feature ten distinct categories, honoring the Best Places to Work across the U.S. , Canada , UK , France , Germany — and new this year — Brazil , Mexico , Argentina and Singapore . In the U.S., Glassdoor has revealed the 100 Best Places to Work (honoring employers with 1,000 or more employees) and 50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For (honoring employers with fewer than 1,000 employees). Winners are ranked based on their overall rating achieved during the past year. (Ratings based on a 5-point scale: 1.0=very dissatisfied, 3.0=OK, 5.0=very satisfied; Actual calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place).

"This year marks the shift to a culture-first decade in the workplace. Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Awards winners are employers that are prioritizing culture, mission and employees at the heart of everything they do. In turn, their employees have spoken and are recognizing them truly as the Best Places to Work in 2020," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president, chief operating officer and incoming chief executive officer . "In addition to putting culture and mission at the core of how they operate, this year's winners stand out for promoting transparency with employees, offering career growth opportunities and providing work driven by impact and purpose. Congratulations go to all of the exceptional employers this year who stand out in the eyes of their employees."

The top ten Best Places to Work in 2020 are:

1. HubSpot (4.6 rating)

2. Bain & Company (4.6 rating)

3. DocuSign (4.6 rating)

4. In-N-Out Burger (4.6 rating)

5. Sammons Financial Group (4.5 rating)

6. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (4.5 rating)

7. Intuitive Surgical (4.5 rating)

8. Ultimate Software (4.5 rating)

9. VIPKid (4.5 rating)

10. Southwest Airlines (4.5 rating)

The top five Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For in 2020 are:

1. Life.Church (4.9 rating)

2. CrossCountry Consulting (4.9 rating)

3. 15Five (4.9 rating)

4. IGNW (4.8 rating)

5. BambooHR (4.8 rating)

Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in 2020 list features winning employers across a range of industries, including technology, health care, retail, travel and tourism, consulting, finance and more. HubSpot claims the top spot for the first time with a 4.6 rating, having been honored among the Best Places to Work five times previously. Bain & Company (No. 2, 4.6), Google (No. 11, 4.5) and Apple (No. 84, 4.3) are the only three employers to have made the list since Best Places to Work launched 12 years ago. Thirty-one employers are newcomers to the U.S. large list in 2020, including SurveyMonkey (No. 33, 4.4), Dell Technologies (No. 67, 4.3), Slack (No. 69, 4.3), Allegiant Travel (No. 73, 4.3) and Fidelity Investments (No. 88, 4.3). Fifteen employers are rejoining the list in 2020, including Mayo Clinic (No. 28, 4.4; Last recognized in 2017), Hilton (No. 92, 4.3; Last recognized in 2018) and Intel Corporation (No. 100, 4.3; Last recognized in 2014).

Among the 50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For in 2020, 29 employers are newcomers and six are rejoining the list this year.

This year, only two employers appear on seven lists: SAP (U.S. large, UK, France, Germany, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina) and Microsoft (U.S. large, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Brazil and Singapore).

"People care deeply about where they work and a growing body of research shows companies with outstanding cultures not only have a clear competitive advantage to attract talent, but they also often lead their peers in terms of financial performance," said Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor chief economist. "The latest Glassdoor research shows that a simple investment portfolio of publicly-traded Best Places to Work winners outperformed the S&P 500 by as much as 209 percent between 2009 and 2018.1 Today's leaders should not ignore the data showing that employee culture is one of the smartest long-term investments companies can make."

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinions on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management. In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO as well as rate key workplace attributes like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, work-life balance, senior management and culture and values. Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer's six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion.

Among the more than one million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average company rating is 3.5.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the 2020 Best Places to Work and Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 23, 2018 and October 21, 2019. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings and employers considered for the small & medium list must have received at least 30 ratings, respectively, for each of the eight workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. For reporting simplicity, ratings are displayed to the nearest tenth, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine final rank order. Complete awards methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/index.htm

SEE THE 2020 WINNERS: All winning employers across this year's ten categories can be found by visiting:

100 Best Places to Work – U.S .

50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For – U.S.

25 Best Places to Work – Canada

50 Best Places to Work – UK

25 Best Places to Work – France

25 Best Places to Work – Germany

50 Best Places to Work – Brazil

25 Best Places to Work – Mexico

10 Best Places to Work – Argentina

10 Best Places to Work – Singapore

VIDEO + INTERVIEWS + EMPLOYEE COMMENTARY: Glassdoor is offering video and editorial content, featuring interviews with CEOs, VPs and employees at winning employers. See links below to download and embed the video, and source/use quotes and commentary on the Glassdoor Blog , featuring several winning employers, including:

VIDEO: Announcing the Best Places to Work in 2020

EDITORIAL: #1 Winner, HubSpot: 'No Better Place to Grow Personally & Professionally' (No. 1 on U.S. large list)

EDITORIAL: DocuSign Doubles Down on Benefits, Culture & Professional Development (No. 3 on U.S. large list)

EDITORIAL: Purpose-Driven Work: Inside Best Places to Work Winner Life.Church (No. 1 on U.S. SMB list)

EDITORIAL: Hot Jobs That Pay $100,000+ at the Best Places to Work

EDITORIAL: Amazing Offices of the Best Places to Work 2020

ECONOMIC RESEARCH: Where the Best Places to Work in 2020 are Hiring Now

1 Based on forthcoming research in Spring 2020 following a similar methodology to the 2015 study, " Does Company Culture Pay Off? ." Based on an analysis of annual stock returns for an equally weighted portfolio of publicly traded U.S. large Best Places to Work award winning employers between 2009-2018. Based on stock price appreciation only compared to appreciation in the S&P 500 index, and doesn't include the impact of dividends or taxes.

