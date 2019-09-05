Glassdoor Appoints Carina Cortez To Chief People Officer

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor , one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, today announced Carina Cortez has joined the company as senior vice president and chief people officer. Cortez is responsible for building the company's people strategy and infrastructure as it continues its global expansion. Glassdoor currently employs nearly 1,000 employees across ten offices in seven countries .

Cortez brings 20 years of HR, recruiting and people operations experience across a diverse set of companies, including Ellie Mae, Walmart eCommerce, PayPal and Visa. Most recently, Cortez was executive vice president of human resources at Ellie Mae, where she led teams in charge of recruiting and retaining employees at a time of rapid growth. Prior to Ellie Mae, Cortez was vice president of human resources at Walmart eCommerce. Cortez is especially experienced with learning and development and has a passion for diversity, inclusion and belonging efforts.

"I am thrilled to welcome Carina to Glassdoor. She brings tremendous experience and leadership to our people teams as we continue our global growth, both as a business and an employer," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and chief operating officer. "Glassdoor is a company on a mission to help people everywhere find a job and company they love, and I'm confident that Carina will build on Glassdoor's excellence as an amazing employer and help us hire hundreds more talented employees around the world."

"Glassdoor has its finger on the pulse of the future of work. To lead the people teams at an organization so focused on helping people find a job and company they love is as good as it gets," said Carina Cortez, Glassdoor senior vice president and chief people officer. "My vision is to provide the very best employee experience for Glassdoor's growing global workforce, including working with leaders to help our employees grow their careers."

Cortez holds a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in human resource management from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Her first job was as a teacher's aide helping Spanish-speaking students learn English through the use of technology.

Glassdoor, which launched in 2008, is now the second largest job site in the U.S.1 Today, more than 67 million people worldwide2 use the platform every month to search for and apply to jobs and research potential employers. Glassdoor employs nearly 1,000 people around the world and has offices in San Francisco; Mill Valley, Calif.; Chicago; Uniontown, Ohio; London; Dublin; Sao Paulo and recently opened offices in Toronto , Canada; Paris , France and Hamburg , Germany. Glassdoor is hiring across all offices. Earlier this year, Glassdoor launched additional local websites in Brazil , Argentina, Mexico, Singapore , Hong Kong and New Zealand, bringing the total to 18 worldwide.

