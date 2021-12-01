Glassdoor Appoints New Chief Product Officer, Chief Technology Officer And Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor , the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, today announced three new executive appointments: Andy Chen as chief product officer, Rodrigo Oliveira as chief technology officer and Owen Humphries as chief financial officer. All appointments are effective immediately.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Andy and Rodrigo, leaders whose vision and values align with Glassdoor, as well as promote Owen and continue to partner with him in his expanded role," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. "With the future of work evolving, we have the right team in place to help us further innovate and deliver on Glassdoor's vision of bringing deeper transparency to workplaces everywhere."

As chief product officer, Chen will lead Glassdoor's Product, Design and Community teams, overseeing strategy, innovation and execution across the company's full suite of job seeker, employee and employer products, including workplace insights, salary information, employer branding and more. Chen joins Glassdoor from Match Group, where he spent the past 11 years in several leadership roles within product, innovation, and business development, and most recently as senior vice president of the company's innovation team, +1Labs. Prior to his tenure at Match Group, Chen co-founded travel technology startup, Traxo.

Oliveira, who brings more than two decades of deep technical experience, will lead technological innovation at Glassdoor as chief technology officer, overseeing the engineering team responsible for the company's websites and mobile platforms, in addition to its software engineering, data platform and machine learning teams. He most recently served as chief technology officer at WW, which he joined in 2015 when the company acquired Hot5 Fitness, an app that Oliveira co-founded. An entrepreneur at heart, and an engineer at his core, Oliveira's prior experience includes various engineering leadership positions at Sun Microsystems, in addition to startups including RealPage and Propertyware.

Humphries, who has been with Glassdoor since 2016, will continue to oversee finance and business operations as the company's new chief financial officer. Prior to Glassdoor, Humphries led consulting teams for The Boston Consulting Group, supporting technology clients with strategic transformation efforts and commercialization strategies as a core member of the firm's technology, media and telecommunications practice. He brings experience and expertise in both consulting and investment banking.

More than 55 million unique users1 visit Glassdoor each month to gain transparency into millions of employers through reviews, ratings, salaries and more, paired with the latest jobs. Glassdoor, along with Indeed, is part of Recruit Holdings' fast-growing HR Technology business unit, which recently saw record revenue during Q2 of FY2021 , underscoring the value of jobs and workplace insights in today's labor market.

