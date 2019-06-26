Glassdoor Expands To Latin America, Launching Sites In Brazil, Argentina And Mexico

SÃO PAULO and MILL VALLEY, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Love Mondays, the leading career community site in Latin America, today has integrated with its parent company, Glassdoor , one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, and is now operating under the Glassdoor brand and platform in Brazil , Argentina and Mexico . With similar missions - to help people everywhere find a job and company they love - the integration of Love Mondays with Glassdoor will further help people in Latin America find a job that fits their life, and help employers attract quality talent at scale.

"We are excited to continue to expand Glassdoor's global footprint by bringing our platform to help millions of job seekers and employers across Latin America," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor President and Chief Operating Officer. "To everyone who has used Love Mondays, we are confident you will enjoy Glassdoor and its expanded features. We are also delighted to welcome Love Mondays employees to the Glassdoor family."

"With the demand for more information and transparency around jobs and companies increasing across Latin America, now is the perfect time to integrate with Glassdoor," said Luciana Caletti, Vice President of Glassdoor Latin America, who previously served as CEO of Love Mondays, which she co-founded in 2014. "Job seekers will still enjoy all the great features they've come to love about Love Mondays, and now with Glassdoor, they will have access to even more tools to find a job and company they love. For employers, Glassdoor will help them better attract quality talent, now in Latin America."

Love Mondays, which had localized sites in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico, launched in 2014 by co-founders Luciana Caletti, CEO; Dave Curran, COO; and Shane O'Grady, CTO. Based in São Paulo, Love Mondays was acquired by Glassdoor , with its global headquarters in Mill Valley, CA, USA, in 2016. As part of the integration, Love Mondays employees are now Glassdoor employees, focusing on helping people find jobs and employers hire in Latin America, while also supporting Glassdoor's international expansion.

Glassdoor launched in 2008 and offers the latest jobs online paired with more than 49 million reviews and insights from employees on approximately 900,000 companies in 190 countries, including those across Latin America.1 Glassdoor welcomes more than 67 million unique users, on average, to its desktop and mobile platforms each month.2 The top reason people visit Glassdoor is to search and/or apply to jobs.3

Glassdoor, with nearly 900 employees across nine offices, including its São Paulo office, has 18 localized sites and mobile apps. Earlier this year, the company expanded into Singapore, Hong Kong and New Zealand, and opened new offices in Paris, France and Hamburg, Germany .

