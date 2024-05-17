Glassdoor Names Protiviti Among the Best-Led Companies in the U.S.

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has earned a leading spot on Glassdoor's inaugural Best-Led Companies list, ranking third out of 50 companies. This honor recognizes companies with exceptional senior leadership teams that go above and beyond the employee experience, putting people first.

"This achievement affirms our ongoing commitment to shaping a workplace that exemplifies our core values of integrity, inclusion, innovation and a commitment to success," said Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino. "Our people are our greatest asset, and we are thankful for their shared dedication and passion for excellence as we work together to help our clients navigate the future."

To determine the Best-Led Companies, Glassdoor leveraged its sentiment analysis tool, which analyzed and categorized anonymous company reviews and then scored those reviews mentioning "senior leadership" topics. Each company was assigned a leadership approval rating based on the quantity, quality and consistency of reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between March 1, 2023 and February 29, 2024.

"At Protiviti, we're focused on inspiring our people to succeed and helping them feel supported in their daily lives," said Scott Redfearn, Protiviti executive vice president, Global Human Resources. "By ensuring our employees have the ability to grow professionally and make an impact while enjoying flexible work and meaningful benefits, we are creating an environment in which everyone can thrive."

To be considered for the list, companies must have more than 1,000 employees and have received at least 100 ratings across two leadership attributes – CEO job performance and senior management – during the past year.

In 2024, Protiviti was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 10th consecutive year and to the Glassdoor Best Places to Work list. In 2023, the firm was recognized on the Best Workplaces for Millennials™ and PEOPLE® Companies That Care lists, and as a Best Workplace for Parents by Great Place To Work.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 10th consecutive year, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

All trademarks are property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Protiviti