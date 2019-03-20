Glassdoor Opens Paris, France Office

PARIS, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor , one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, has announced today that it has opened its first office in France, representing its third European office location. The office is located in the heart of the Eighth Arrondissement at rue du Colisée. The new office will initially be home to Sales and Customer Success employees responsible for helping to connect French employers with high quality talent.

Glassdoor launched its French mobile apps and website in 2014, and now millions of people in France use Glassdoor every month. Job seekers leverage the platform to search and apply to jobs, while researching employers, salaries and other company-specific information.

Glassdoor offers employers a range of recruiting solutions, including job advertising, job posting and employer branding products. Glassdoor has an active client-base of diverse French employers across all industries , including: Orange , Airbus , Renault , Natixis , Schneider Electric , Sanofi-Aventis , Société Générale and Capgemini . Research shows that Glassdoor candidates are more likely to be hired compared to those from other job sites1, and hires who use Glassdoor are more likely to stay2. Glassdoor delivers quality and informed candidates because it connects employers with millions of job seekers who use its wealth of company insights to find and apply to not just any job, but the perfect job.

"With the unemployment rate in France now at a ten-year low, and with labour laws being eased with regards to hiring workers, now is the perfect time for Glassdoor to put teams on the ground and connect the right people with the right employers," said John Lamphiere, Glassdoor Vice President and Managing Director of EMEA. "We're seeing more demand by French employers who want to leverage Glassdoor to support their recruiting efforts and by being in France, we can better support their hiring needs."

Glassdoor launched in 2008 and offers the latest jobs online paired with nearly 47 million reviews and insights from employees on more than 900,000 companies in 190 countries, including those across Europe.3 Glassdoor welcomes approximately 64 million unique users, on average, to its desktop and mobile platforms each month.4

Glassdoor has 18 localised sites and mobile apps. The company recently expanded into Singapore, Hong Kong and New Zealand. Glassdoor is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and employs more than 800 people around the world. Glassdoor's other European offices are in London, UK and Dublin, Ireland. In addition, Glassdoor has offices in Mill Valley (Calif.), San Francisco, Chicago, and Canton (Ohio). Glassdoor is hiring across all offices.

1 Data analysis of 12M applications 7/1/16-12/31/17 from leading ATS provider Greenhouse comparing application-to-hire ratios for Glassdoor vs. other job sites

2 Glassdoor EMI Research, November 2017

3 Glassdoor Internal Data, December 2018

4 Google Analytics, Unique users represents peak monthly unique users in Q4 2018

