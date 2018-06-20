Glassdoor Reveals Employees' Choice Awards For The Top CEOs In 2018

This year, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards for the Top CEOs feature six distinct company categories across the U.S., Canada, UK, France and Germany. In the U.S., Glassdoor has revealed the 100 Top CEOs (honoring CEOs at employers with 1,000 or more employees) and the 50 Top CEOs at Small & Medium Companies (honoring CEOs at employers with fewer than 1,000 employees).

The ten Top CEOs in 2018 in the U.S. are:

1. Zoom Video Communications' Eric S. Yuan (99 percent approval)

2. Boston Scientific's Michael F. Mahoney (99 percent approval)

3. DocuSign's Daniel Springer (99 percent approval)

4. In-N-Out Burger's Lynsi Snyder (99 percent approval)

5. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's James Downing (98 percent approval)

6. Power Home Remodeling's Corey Schiller and Asher Raphael (98 percent approval)

7. H E B's Charles C. Butt (98 percent approval)

8. LinkedIn's Jeff Weiner (97 percent approval)

9. Wegmans Food Markets' Colleen Wegman (97 percent approval)

10. Salesforce's Marc Benioff (97 percent approval)

The five Top CEOs at Small & Medium Companies in 2018 in the U.S. are:

1. Samsara's Sanjit Biswas (99 percent approval)

2. Acceleration Partners' Robert Glazer (99 percent approval)

3. Sprout Social's Justyn Howard (99 percent approval)

4. Logical Position's Michael Weinhouse and John Ganey (99 percent approval)

5. Strive Consulting's Ron Rother (99 percent approval)

"Winning a Glassdoor Top CEO award is a true acknowledgement of exceptional leadership, as it reflects the opinions of the employees who work with a chief executive every day. I congratulate all of this year's winners on this significant achievement," said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor co-founder and CEO. "It can be a real recruiting advantage to have a top-rated CEO at the helm of a company who has strong support from his or her employees. The best CEOs are inspiring, trustworthy, innovative and can be great motivators for people to bring their best selves to work."

Glassdoor's 100 Top CEOs in 2018 list features winning chief executives across diverse industries spanning technology, health care, finance, manufacturing, retail and more. Zoom Video Communications' Eric S. Yuan (No. 1, 99 percent approval) is among 42 CEOs debuting as a Top CEO, along with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's James Downing (No. 5, 98 percent approval), E. & J. Gallo Winery's Joe Gallo (No. 18, 96 percent approval) and Six Flags' James Reid-Anderson (No. 40, 94 percent approval). Of the eight women CEOs who make the top 100, the three highest-rated women are In-N-Out Burger's Lynsi Snyder (No. 4, 99 percent approval), Wegmans Food Markets' Colleen Wegman (No. 9, 97 percent approval) and Taylor Morrison's Sheryl Palmer (No. 19, 96 percent approval).

On the 2018 list of the 50 Top CEOs at Small & Medium Companies, four of the top five CEOs are all newcomers to this list.

This year, there are 15 CEOs who are recognized by employees in multiple countries, including only one CEO who has made five lists — Microsoft's Satya Nadella (U.S. Large, Canada, UK, France, Germany) — and one who has made four lists — SAP's Bill McDermott (U.S. Large, UK, Canada, Germany).

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate several factors tied to their employment experience, including sentiment around their CEO's leadership, in addition to rating workplace attributes like senior management, among others. Specifically, when rating their CEO on Glassdoor, employees are asked to report whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about the performance of their CEO.

Among the more than 770,000 employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 69 percent.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the 2018 Top CEOs and Top CEOs at Small & Medium Companies are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, taking into account the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between May 2, 2017 and May 1, 2018. At a minimum, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 100 company reviews, including at least 100 CEO approval ratings and at least 100 senior management ratings, while employers eligible for the small & medium list must have received at least 35 company reviews, including at least 35 CEO approval ratings and at least 35 senior management ratings, respectively, during the eligibility period. For reporting simplicity, CEO approval ratings are displayed as whole numbers, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine final rank order. Complete award methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.com/List/about-employees-choice-awards.htm

WHAT MAKES A GREAT CEO?: According to a study from Glassdoor Economic Research, highly rated CEOs are statistically linked to companies with great cultures. Among measures of company culture, the biggest driver of high CEO approval ratings is employee satisfaction with senior leadership. The study also reveals a strong link between CEO approval rating and financial performance.

