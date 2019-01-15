Glassdoor Reveals The 50 Best Jobs In America For 2019

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With millions of U.S. workers looking for new jobs in the new year, Glassdoor , one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, today announced its annual jobs report identifying the 50 Best Jobs in America for 2019 .

The report highlights the 50 Best Jobs based on each job's overall Glassdoor Job Score.1 The Glassdoor Job Score is determined by weighing three key factors equally: earning potential based on median annual base salary, job satisfaction rating and number of job openings. The jobs that made this list stand out across all three categories.

The top five Best Jobs in America for 2019 are:

1. Data Scientist

Job Score : 4.7

: 4.7 Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

Number of Job Openings: 6,510

Median Base Salary: $108,000

2. Nursing Manager

Job Score : 4.6

: 4.6 Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 13,931

Median Base Salary: $83,000

3. Marketing Manager

Job Score : 4.6

: 4.6 Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 7,395

Median Base Salary: $82 ,000

4. Occupational Therapist

Job Score : 4.6

: 4.6 Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 17,701

Median Base Salary: $74,000

5. Product Manager

Job Score : 4.5

: 4.5 Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 11,884

Median Base Salary: $115,000

"There's no question that emerging technologies designed to grow and scale business, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation are having an impact on the types of jobs employers are hiring for across the country. As a result, we're seeing a spike in demand for highly-skilled workers in 2019," said Glassdoor Economic Research Analyst Amanda Stansell. "With such a healthy job market kicking off 2019, we're seeing many of these Best Jobs open for people to apply to and get hired at employers across all industries and in all areas of the country."

Tech jobs are the most represented with 19 jobs on this year's list, down slightly from 20 tech jobs in 2018. There are 22 new jobs on this year's list, including Security Engineer (No. 17, 4.3), Recruiter (No. 28, 4.2) and Brand Manager (No. 48, 4.0). The most in-demand job is Software Engineer (No. 10, 4.4) with 49,007 job openings and the highest-paid job is Software Engineering Manager (No. 43, 4.0) with a median base salary of $153,000.

Eight jobs are in the growing healthcare industry, up from five jobs in 2018, with Dental Hygienist (No. 30, 4.1), Physical Therapist (No. 37, 4.1) and Radiologic Technologist (No. 41, 4.0) new to the list this year. As reported in a recent Glassdoor Economic Research study, Job Market Trends: Five Hiring Disruptions to Watch in 2019 , America's workers are getting older and by 2035, there will likely be more retirees than children, a first in U.S. history. With Glassdoor Chief Economist Dr. Andrew Chamberlain predicting future labor shortages due to more baby boomers leaving the workforce, the demand for highly-skilled health care professionals will only continue to rise as more Americans require more intensive medical attention.

HOW TO GET A JOB: With nearly seven million open jobs in the U.S., there is opportunity for job seekers to find a job that fits their life in 2019. But, how do you search and get hired for one of the Best Jobs in America? Check out Glassdoor's How to Get a Job: A Job Seeker's Toolkit , complete with the guides, worksheets and checklists you need to start your job search, craft a stellar resume, prepare for interviews and more. You can also watch a free recording of Glassdoor's How to Get a Job Livestream to hear straight from the career and HR experts at Glassdoor, Facebook, Salesforce and Kaiser Permanente to learn how to stand out from the competition.

Glassdoor is one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, featuring all of the latest jobs online paired with nearly 45 million reviews and insights from employees on more than 830,000 companies in 190 countries.2 Glassdoor welcomes nearly 62 million unique users, on average, to its desktop and mobile platforms each month.3 The top reason people visit Glassdoor is to search and/or apply to jobs.4

1 Methodology: Glassdoor's 50 Best Jobs in America report identifies specific jobs with the highest overall Glassdoor Job Score. The Glassdoor Job Score is determined by weighing three factors equally: earning potential (median annual base salary), overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings. Results represent job titles that rate highly among all three categories. The Glassdoor Job Score is based on a 5-point scale (5.0=best job, 1.0=bad job). For a job title to be considered, it must receive at least 100 salary reports and at least 100 job satisfaction ratings shared by U.S.-based employees over the past year (1/2/18-1/1/19). The number of job openings per job title represents active job listings on Glassdoor as of 1/2/19. This report takes into account job title normalization that groups similar job titles. C-suite and intern level jobs were excluded from this report.

2 Glassdoor Internal Data, September 2018

3 Google Analytics, Unique users represents peak monthly unique users calendar quarter Q2

4 Glassdoor.com U.S. Site Survey, August 2018

