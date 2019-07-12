Glassdoor To Further Expand Chicago Presence, Adding Office Space And Creating Jobs

MILL VALLEY, Calif., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, today announced it will further expand its presence in Chicago and has signed a long-term lease for two full floors of a new office building, West End on Fulton, located at 1375 West Fulton, accommodating a capacity of up to 400 employees. In addition, Glassdoor will maintain its existing space and operations at 1330 West Fulton. In support of the company's global growth, Glassdoor plans to create up to 500 new jobs in Chicago over the next several years.

"We're growing incredibly fast in Chicago and are excited to build upon our presence in Chicago's Fulton Market district," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor President and Chief Operating Officer. "Chicago has quickly grown into one of Glassdoor's largest employee bases, in large part due to the region's impressive talent pool. We look forward to adding exciting job opportunities to Chicago's economy and continuing to build a world-class team that will fuel Glassdoor's global growth."

In less than three years, Glassdoor's Chicago office has grown from 30 employees to approximately 300 employees across its sales, customer success, product, engineering and other teams. To support its workforce in Chicago, Glassdoor will maintain its space and operations at 1330 West Fulton in addition to 1375 West Fulton, which combined will accommodate a capacity of up to 800 employees. This growth comes shortly after the company announced the expansion of its product and engineering teams to Chicago earlier this year.

"It's an exciting time for Glassdoor in Chicago," said Stephanie Jenkins, Glassdoor Head of Chicago and Vice President of Sales. "We're thrilled to be growing our team of talented sales, customer success, product and engineering professionals and more who will be instrumental in driving innovation and furthering our mission of helping people find a job and company they love."

Glassdoor plans to move into the 52,000 square feet office at 1375 West Fulton, developed by Trammell Crow Company, in Summer 2020. "We are pleased to welcome Glassdoor to West End on Fulton," said Johnny Carlson, Principal of Trammell Crow Company's Midwest Business Unit. "West End on Fulton is designed with wellness in mind, offering multiple private outdoor spaces on each floor, in addition to a vast array of common outdoor spaces and hospitality-focused amenities. Glassdoor is exactly the type of user we envisioned occupying the building, as they are a fast-growing, forward-thinking, technology company, that is focused on creativity and innovation within their industry."

Glassdoor launched in 2008 and offers the latest jobs paired with more than 49 million reviews and insights from employees for approximately 900,000 companies in 190 countries.1 Glassdoor welcomes more than 67 million unique users, on average, to its desktop and mobile platforms each month.2 Glassdoor has localized sites and mobile apps in 18 markets around the world and recently expanded into Singapore, Hong Kong and New Zealand and Latin America .

Glassdoor employs nearly 900 people around the world and has offices in San Francisco, Mill Valley, Calif., Chicago, Uniontown, Ohio, London, Dublin, Sao Paulo and recently opened a Paris office. Glassdoor also recently announced plans to relocate its global headquarters to San Francisco in 2020. Glassdoor is hiring across all offices.

1 Glassdoor Internal Data, March 2019

2 Google Analytics, Unique users represents peak monthly unique users in CQ1'19

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. The company is on a mission to help people everywhere find a job and company they love. In pursuit of the mission, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for approximately 900,000 companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

