Glassdoor Unlocks Employee Sentiment & Pay Data By Race/Ethnicity, Gender Identity & More

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor , the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, today launched new product features that offer a new level of transparency into the state of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) at companies. The new features reveal employee provided company ratings and salary reports broken out by specific demographic groups. These latest improvements build on Glassdoor's recent DEI product release and ongoing public commitment to leverage its product and resources to help achieve equity in and out of the workplace.

"We are just beginning to understand the complexity that makes up the employee experience. Glassdoor is delivering a deeper look inside the modern workplace by unlocking insights into how employees feel about diversity, equity and inclusion and by displaying employees' differing sentiment and pay," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "Increased workplace transparency can show us where we are strong and where we are weak. It can help job seekers discover opportunities where they can thrive, and it can support employers in creating more equitable workplaces and communities."

Ratings & Salaries by Employee Demographic Groups

Glassdoor now gives job seekers, employees and employers a deeper level of insight into the employee experience by displaying company ratings, CEO ratings and workplace factor ratings1 by race/ethnicity, gender identity, parental or caregiver status, disability, sexual orientation and veteran status. Salaries are broken out by gender identity and race/ethnicity.2 For example, people can see and compare how Black employees at a company rate their company's culture or career opportunities, how LGBTQ+ employees rate senior leadership at a company, or what the average salary is for those who identify as female, male or non-binary in a particular role. Since it launched demographic information sharing during Fall 2020, Glassdoor has collected approximately 800,000 demographic insights from 187,000 employees at more than 3,300 companies and continues to see more demographic growth. Employers including Walmart , Amazon , Target , Starbucks and AT&T are among the companies with the most demographic information shared by employees. As Glassdoor is committed to protecting the anonymity and privacy of our users, sharing demographic information with Glassdoor will be optional and displayed anonymously.

According to a Glassdoor Harris Poll survey , three in four employees and job seekers (76%) report that a diverse workforce is an important factor when evaluating companies and job offers. By displaying how different employee demographic groups rate their workplace experiences and pay, job seekers now gain a more personalized understanding of how people feel about working at a company. It also offers a new level of transparency into the current state of DEI at companies, allowing them to see and compare ratings and pay across demographic groups too, revealing where similarities and/or differences may exist. In turn, the new features provide employers a deeper view into what's working well and what needs improvement related to their own DEI efforts. Employers are able to see current employee sentiment levels and salary averages broken out by employee demographic groups, can compare their data against other companies, and potentially leverage data points to help DEI recruiting efforts.

New Research: Inside The Black Experience at Work

In addition to the new features, Glassdoor Economic Research published a preliminary analysis on how Black employees' workplace satisfaction differs from other employees. The analysis shows overall company ratings by Black employees are below average: 3.3 rating compared to the Glassdoor average of 3.5 rating3. This means that, overall, Black employees are less satisfied (3.3 rating) at work when compared to all employees (3.5 rating). However, job satisfaction among Black employees varies widely by company.

The research analyzed 28 employers, each with at least 15 ratings from U.S.-based Black employees. When comparing Black employee ratings to a comparison group of people who self-identified as non-Black, the report found job satisfaction was lower at 11 of the 28 companies. Alternatively, if Black employee ratings are compared to overall company averages displayed on Glassdoor (which include all employees and does not take into account whether demographics were shared or not), job satisfaction for Black employees is lower at 21 of the 28 companies. Technology giant Apple had the highest overall company rating among Black employees with a 4.2 rating.

Glassdoor consulted with internal DEI leaders and employee resource groups and experts to improve the product and economic research.

SHARE YOUR EXPERIENCE: Glassdoor encourages job seekers and employees to voluntarily and anonymously share their demographic information. The more demographics and insights Glassdoor collects from employees, the more reliable the data becomes — providing a deeper look inside what DEI is really like at a company.

IMAGES, VIDEO, EMPLOYER TOOLKIT + INTERVIEWS: Images and a video of the new features are available. This video featuring underrepresented employees and DEI leaders is available to use and embed. Glassdoor has also published its Building a DEI Program toolkit to help employers committed to improving DEI. Interviews are available upon request. For more information, email [email protected] .

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people everywhere to find a job and company they love. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like employer branding and employee insights products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than one million companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

1 Workplace factors include Career Opportunities, Compensation & Benefits, Culture & Values, Diversity & Inclusion, Senior Management and Work-Life Balance, Recommend to a Friend and Business Outlook

2 To help protect anonymity of people sharing demographics and insights on Glassdoor, a rating by a demographic group will only display when there are at least 5 ratings from employees among a demographic group. A salary average by a demographic group will only display when there are at least 3 salary reports from employees among a demographic group with the same job title at a specific company. The number of ratings or salary reports per demographic group will display near its corresponding company rating or salary average, respectively.

3 Glassdoor ratings based on a 5-point scale: 1.51-2.50=dissatisfied; 2.51-3.50=OK; 3.51-4.00=satisfied; 4.01-5.00=very satisfied.

SOURCE Glassdoor

Related Links

http://www.glassdoor.com

