Glassdoor Welcomes Adam Grant as Chief Worklife Expert

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor, the worklife community empowering professionals with career insights and transparency, today announced Adam Grant — organizational psychologist, New York Times best selling author and top-rated Wharton professor — as its first Chief Worklife Expert. A leading voice in workplace well-being, Grant brings expertise in topics ranging from leadership to productivity to resilience, and the collaboration marks a significant milestone in Glassdoor's mission: to make worklife better, together.

Glassdoor's vibrant community connects professionals to share experiences and discuss work and life. With Grant's involvement as Chief Worklife Expert, professionals will thrive in new ways as he leverages Glassdoor's unparalleled workplace data — including millions of reviews, salaries, and community insights — to address critical issues like burnout, career growth, and workplace well-being. Through actionable advice, exclusive content, and interactive discussions, Grant will empower professionals to navigate challenges, explore emerging trends, and redefine their relationship with work. Professionals can follow and connect with Grant directly on his Glassdoor community profile .

"This collaboration is about more than improving the workplace — it's about reimagining it," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, CEO of Glassdoor. "Adam Grant's pioneering thought leadership aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering people everywhere to navigate work and life with clarity and purpose. Together, we're fostering a world where people have the support and resources they need to make the most of their worklife."

Adam Grant shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Glassdoor is a major force for making worklife better. For years, their data-driven insights have helped me understand jobs, leaders, and cultures. Through this collaboration, I hope to help people do more meaningful work and organizations build more supportive and productive cultures."

This partnership highlights Glassdoor's commitment to fostering a transparent, supportive, and engaging community. With the recent launch of Worklife Pros , a curated network of thought leaders, career coaches, and experts sharing valuable insights, Glassdoor is further addressing the needs of today's workforce. Welcoming Adam Grant as Chief Worklife Expert marks Glassdoor's next bold step in shaping the future of work and solidifying its place not just as a workplace resource, but a true community where professionals connect, share, and grow.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is building a vibrant community for transparent workplace conversation, driven by our mission to make worklife better, together. Through millions of insights from ratings, reviews, salaries and communities, Glassdoor empowers people to navigate every stage of their career journey with confidence. Companies use Glassdoor to attract and connect with talent through employer branding and employee insights products . Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a global technology company transforming the future of work, and a part of its HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com .

About Adam Grant

Adam Grant is an organizational psychologist and #1 New York Times bestselling author of six books, including Hidden Potential , Think Again , and Give and Take . Recognized as the world's #2 management thinker and one of Fortune's 40 under 40, he has been Wharton's top-rated professor for seven years.

Adam hosts the TED podcasts Re:Thinking and WorkLife , with over 80 million downloads, and his TED talks have been viewed more than 35 million times. His viral New York Times article on languishing was the most-read piece of 2021. A sought-after speaker and advisor to organizations like Google, the NBA, and the Gates Foundation, Adam is dedicated to helping people unlock potential and rethink work and life.

