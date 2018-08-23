GlassesUSA.com and Hilary Duff Launch New Bold Capsule

"It's been so exciting to see the positive reaction towards Muse x Hilary Duff and I couldn't be prouder to extend the line to offer women new opportunities to live vibrantly and courageously," said Hilary Duff. "The colors and patterns are a spinoff of the first collection and meant to serve as a reminder to women that it's never too late to see and live life through a new 'bold' lens."

The Bold Capsule is available exclusively at GlassesUSA.com. The materials used for the collection include quality acetate, fine wires, gold and silver printings, among others, ensuring every detail is perfected and manufactured in the highest quality. Those who want to try on the frames prior to purchasing can use the Virtual Mirror feature on GlassesUSA.com, which allows customers to upload a photo of themselves and use the unique augmented reality tool to test out various frames for the perfect fit.

"It has been an exciting year working alongside Hilary Duff and inspiring thousands of women to embrace their individuality and beauty, while empowering them to be strong and confident," said Daniel Rothman, CEO of GlassesUSA.com. "We hope that through this collaboration, we will further our mission to encourage consumers to change convention and adopt bolder behaviors that will translate into new and exciting experiences."

Free shipping and returns are available on all Muse x Hilary Duff purchases, as well as 24-hours customer service, 7 days a week, for a risk-free, comfortable shopping experience. For more information please visit www.GlassesUSA.com.

GlassesUSA.com is the fastest growing, leading online eyewear retailer. Offering a variety of high-quality designer and house brands in a wide-range of styles – single vision glasses, multifocals, sunglasses, sports glasses, kids glasses, contact lenses, digital protection and more - GlassesUSA.com was built on the belief that purchasing eyewear shouldn't break the bank and is on a mission to change the way consumers purchase eyewear. As a disruptor in the eyewear category, GlassesUSA.com continues to innovate the industry with tools that further the brand's mission including its proprietary Prescription Scanner App, which extracts current prescription from any pair of glasses, and the Virtual Mirror which uses augmented reality to allow consumers to try on the frames from the comfort of their home. The online retailer has been recognized by Internet Retailer and Inc. 5000 as a category leader.

For more information, please visit www.GlassesUSA.com/HilaryDuff, www.facebook.com/GlassesUSA, and www.instagram.com/glassesusa.

