Governor Brian Kemp Inaugurates UVP's & GlassesUSA.com's $10M State-of-the-Art Headquarters Near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and Celebrates the Success of United Vision Plan

ATLANTA, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UnitedVisionPlan.com & GlassesUSA.com, are proud to announce the opening of its cutting-edge $10 million headquarters located near the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Clayton County, GA. This strategic expansion is set to enhance operational efficiencies and expand service capabilities as the company continues to revolutionize the eyewear industry.

From Left to Right: Terry Ward, Senior Vice President of Sales, United Vision Plan, Mayor Donya Sartor, Mayor of Jonesboro, GA, Brian Kemp, Mayor of Georgia, and Marty Kemp, First Lady of Georgia.

United Vision Plan (UVP) is a pioneering online vision benefits platform known for creating the leading member experience in the digital well vision care benefits space, providing millions of Americans access to the most affordable eye insurance plans. Our partners include a cross section of employee benefit organizations including major health and vision carriers, ancillary health networks and benefit administrators. UVP delivers innovative vision care solutions that make high-quality eyewear more accessible and affordable.

With UVP's innovative branded digital platform, members can enjoy a risk-free eyewear journey. The plan's low out-of-pocket expenses offer significant savings, while members benefit from added features for their glasses. UVP's network provides access to thousands of private labels and renowned designer brands, complemented by our state-of-the-art Virtual Try-On feature, which allows members to see how they look in each frame, ensuring the perfect fit.

Terry Ward, senior vice president of sales for UVP believes that "our solution makes it easy for members to "shop" pricing when selecting a product and be able to compare different offers in order to get the best value for their money. United Vision Plans provide clear and simple coverage plans that our customers could actually make sense of that does not break the bank and participants do not encounter any out-of-pocket surprises."

About GlassesUSA.com:

Founded in 2007, GlassesUSA.com, a subsidiary of the Optimax Eyewear group, has quickly become one of the leading direct-to-consumer online eyewear retailers in the United States. We offer the largest selection of styles and brands, with over 10,000 styles of glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses, making it easy for everyone to find their perfect pair. Our mission is to enhance our customers' lives by delivering eyewear tailored to their unique needs, style preferences, and budgets.

By controlling the entire supply chain, from product design and manufacturing to optical lens production and the digital shopping experience, GlassesUSA.com provides exceptional savings, offering high-quality eyewear at up to 70% off traditional retail prices. Our broad selection includes popular brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, and Gucci, as well as our own brands such as Muse, Ottoto, Revel, and Amelia E., starting from just $29, including shipping. GlassesUSA.com also offers a variety of optical lens options, coatings, and upgrades to meet every customer's needs.

GlassesUSA.com develops and deploys innovative technology and AI-driven solutions to transform the eyewear industry and offer customers a seamless shopping experience.

GlassesUSA.com's Tech Suite Includes:

Pairfect Match AI™: Re-inventing the eyewear shopping experience with the power of AI. Pairfect Match AI™ provides customers with personalized frame recommendations based on their unique facial features, taking into account face shape and style preference.

The free FDA-listed app that allows consumers to scan their glasses with their phone to effortlessly find their prescription without leaving the house. Live Try-On™: An AR Virtual Mirror that bridges the physical and virtual worlds and enables users to try on thousands of glasses from home with their mobile phones.

Our products are meticulously crafted in our state-of-the-art optical lab in Atlanta, GA, with next-day shipping available across the US. GlassesUSA.com is part of the Optimax Eyewear group.

Optimax Eyewear is a vertically integrated consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated eyewear industry. The company serves millions of users with its vertically integrated platform, deploying data science and artificial intelligence to identify consumer needs and developing solutions in the form of innovative eyewear products and services. Optimax Eyewear owns several leading brands in the eyewear market, including B2C destination "GlassesUSA.com," B2B platform "United Vision Plan," and the B2B2C innovative eyewear brand "Unica."Contact:

