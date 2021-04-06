GlassesUSA.com Announces Expansion of Their Recently-Launched "Eco-Conscious" Category Following Initial Success

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlassesUSA.com , the world's fastest growing and leading online eyewear retailer, announced today that they will be expanding their "Eco-conscious" eyewear category to offer additional brands and styles following the extreme success of the vertical's initial launch. The "Eco-conscious" category itself comes a part of GlassesUSA.com's long-term sustainability program and is an imperative first step toward the brand's long-term sustainability goals.

Choose glasses from ethically sourced materials such as coffee, hemp, wood and more.

The sustainable category initially launched with nine brands -- Stella McCartney, Muse, Hemp Eyewear, Ochis, Woodie, Arnette, Costa del Mar, Waterhaul and SeaClean -- whose "Eco-conscious" styles are made from eco-friendly and ethically sourced materials, ranging from upcycled plastics to bio-acetate to more unexpected, natural materials like coffee and hemp. In the coming months, the eyewear giant plans to roll out new styles made from stone, denim, cork, paper and musk from an expanded list of brands.

In order to be sold under the "Eco-conscious" eyewear category , all eyewear offered must meet GlassesUSA.com's "conscious" criteria which includes being composed of at least 60% eco-friendly materials and utilizing sustainable packaging. Staying true to the GlassesUSA.com core mission of offering affordable eyewear, the styles sold have also been carefully selected to include various price points, starting as low as $74 and ranging up to $400+. Most glasses available also offer the option to add prescription lenses, blue light protection and/or UV protection to the lenses and the site's " virtual try-on " tool is available to be used for all styles before purchasing.

"The road to sustainability is long, but the most important step is to get started. The goal is to keep improving constantly and to keep growing as a company, which means changing to adapt to the wants and needs of our consumer and our planet. We need to play our part in securing the future of our environment and we hope this commitment will inspire our community in helping us reach our goals faster, together," said GlassesUSA.com's CEO and Co-Founder Daniel Rothman.

Initial stages of GlassesUSA.com's new program were focused on offering products that enabled customers to opt for a greener choice. Further development will include aiming to have all products be composed of at least 60% eco-friendly materials starting in 2021, pending that the glasses are still able to pass GlassesUSA.com's quality and assurance testing at this percentage.

In addition to the expansion of the retailer's "Eco-conscious" category, GlassesUSA.com will further their efforts toward a more sustainable future by donating $5 to The Ocean Cleanup for every pair of glasses sold during the week of Earth Day (April 19th - 25th). The retailer will also introduce their "recycling program" in the month of April, which will incentivize consumers to let GlassesUSA.com recycle glasses that they no longer want in exchange for a $10 off coupon to be used toward any pair of glasses sold on the website. To participate in the program, consumers will be able to direct message GlassesUSA.com on Instagram requesting a free shipping label which they will use to send the unwanted eyewear to the retailer to be properly recycled -- once GlassesUSA.com receives the eyewear, they will provide the sender with the discount code.

About GlassesUSA.com

GlassesUSA.com is the fastest growing, leading online eyewear retailer. Offering a variety of high-quality designer and house brands in a wide-range of styles – single vision glasses, progressives, sunglasses, sports glasses, kids glasses, contact lenses, blue light glasses, bluetooth glasses and more - GlassesUSA.com was built on the belief that purchasing eyewear shouldn't break the bank and is on a mission to change the way consumers purchase eyewear.

As a disruptor in the eyewear category, GlassesUSA.com continues to innovate the industry with tools that further the brand's mission including its proprietary Prescription Scanner app, which extracts current prescription from any pair of glasses, and the Virtual Try-On which uses augmented reality to allow consumers to try on the frames from the comfort of their home.'

