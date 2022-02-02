GlassesUSA.com is continuing to disrupt the optical world by introducing Vista plus, a new daily contact lenses brand

Vista plus contact lenses are designed with comfort as a top priority, and to fit anyone's active lifestyle. Vista plus contact lenses offer the very latest technical innovations in lens material, function, and manufacturing to guarantee unsurpassed quality. The product is made with Hyaluronic Acid, an advanced technology that retains moisture, keeping the lenses well hydrated to avoid symptoms of dryness while supporting a healthy ocular surface. While extended screen time results in dryness and eye strain, Vista plus's extra moisture and Hyaluronic Acid serve as prevention methods for both symptoms.

Vista plus contact lenses are available for $1 for a 10-day trial, and then for $32 per month (less than half the price of comparable products on the market) with a zero commitment subscription that can be canceled or modified at any time, with free shipping and free returns. Vista plus's pricing allows customers to save more than $500 annually on their contact lenses. Customers have the option to try the product before they buy, and product packaging and foil are recyclable.

"As a leader in the optical landscape and a company obsessed with eye health, the launch of Vista plus is part of GlassesUSA.com's larger strategy to continuously expand our offering and build a one-stop shop for any and all optical needs, as well as offer the best possible experience and products for our customers." Daniel Rothman, Co-Founder and CEO, GlassesUSA.com.

"Vista plus is a high-performance contact lens that feels moist and provides an advanced level of comfort, adaptable to any lifestyle. The lenses fit well and are of the very highest quality on the market today." Sandra Young, OD

The product is exclusively available at GlassesUSA.com. Learn more about Vista plus here: https://www.glassesusa.com/vista-plus .

About GlassesUSA.com

GlassesUSA.com is the fastest growing, leading online eyewear retailer in the United States. Offering a variety of high-quality designer and private label brands, designed in-house in a wide-range of styles – single vision glasses, progressives, sunglasses, sports glasses, kids glasses, contact lenses, blue light glasses, bluetooth glasses and more – GlassesUSA.com was built on the belief that eyewear should be affordable for all. The company is on a mission to change the way consumers purchase their eyewear needs.

As a disruptor in the eyewear category, GlassesUSA.com continues to innovate the industry with tools that further the brand's mission, including its proprietary Prescription Scanner app, which extracts the current prescription from any pair of glasses, and the Virtual Try-On which allows consumers to try on any frames from the comfort of their home as well as a 60 second quiz that easily allows customers to find their perfect eyewear match in no time at all. GlassesUSA.com relies on data and technology to optimize operations and unlock opportunities to more effectively serve their customers. Learn more at GlassesUSA.com.

